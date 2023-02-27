Family saved after pilot reads ‘Help’ written on snow

Family saved after pilot reads ‘Help’ written on snow

Fevzi Kızılkoyun- KAHRAMANMARAŞ
Family saved after pilot reads ‘Help’ written on snow

A helicopter pilot carrying aid to the quake zone took a risk when he saw “Yardim Et” (‘Help’ in English) written in block letters on the snow and landed on a slope, saving an elderly couple and two children, who were trapped in their village house for three days after the earthquakes struck Türkiye’s south.

In the Dulkadiroğlu district of Kahramanmaraş, a family of four was stranded in their house in the village for three days due to the devastating quakes, with no electricity and no cell phone reception, while the roads were blocked by snow.

They wrote “YARDIM ET” in block letters on the snow with their feet in order to attract the attention of helicopters bringing aid to rural areas.

The pilot of the Gendarmerie helicopter, Aytekin Çakırerk, stated that first he noticed the words on the snow.

“It was very difficult to reach rural areas due to weather conditions. On one of my returns from a village, I saw the words ‘YARDIM ET’ written in large letters on the snow. There was no one around, so I went back and flew low again,” Çakırerk said about the incident.

He stated that a little further away from the sign, there were a couple of houses in the valley, and people were lighting a fire and signaling the helicopter with smoke.

“When I got a little closer, an old man was waving a pennant showing a Turkish flag.”

According to Çakırkerk, they took a risky landing on the slope. When they landed, they met an elderly couple and two children in desperate need of help.

The crew took their list of needs and went to Kahramanmaraş. Within half an hour, they returned with the aid materials.

“Their house was intact, but they were devastated. I will never forget that day for the rest of my life. People writing ‘Help’ on the ground was a thing I have only witnessed in movies. This was the first time I encountered such an event,” Çakırerk added.

rescue,

TÜRKIYE Death toll rises, 4 quake-hit cities included in ‘eastern services’

Death toll rises, 4 quake-hit cities included in ‘eastern services’
LATEST NEWS

  1. Death toll rises, 4 quake-hit cities included in ‘eastern services’

    Death toll rises, 4 quake-hit cities included in ‘eastern services’

  2. Tens of thousands protest Mexico's electoral law changes

    Tens of thousands protest Mexico's electoral law changes

  3. French doc, Spanish girl win top prizes in Berlin

    French doc, Spanish girl win top prizes in Berlin

  4. 4th season of ‘Succession’ to be its last

    4th season of ‘Succession’ to be its last

  5. ‘A Thousand Splendid Suns’ opera spotlights Afghan women

    ‘A Thousand Splendid Suns’ opera spotlights Afghan women
Recommended
Death toll rises, 4 quake-hit cities included in ‘eastern services’

Death toll rises, 4 quake-hit cities included in ‘eastern services’
Operating rooms in Çapa Medicine Faculty to be relocated

Operating rooms in Çapa Medicine Faculty to be relocated
One out of two buildings damaged in quakes: Experts

One out of two buildings damaged in quakes: Experts
Mayor involved in shoddy constructions arrested

Mayor involved in shoddy constructions arrested
‘Education Ministry in field with all capacity’

‘Education Ministry in field with all capacity’
No trace of 10-year-old girl rescued from rubble

No trace of 10-year-old girl rescued from rubble
WORLD Tens of thousands protest Mexicos electoral law changes

Tens of thousands protest Mexico's electoral law changes

Tens of thousands of people filled Mexico City’s vast main plaza Sunday to protest President Andrés Manuel López Obrador's electoral law changes they say threaten democracy and could mark a return to the past.

ECONOMY MWC mobile tech fair to show off new phones

MWC mobile tech fair to show off new phones

The latest folding-screen smartphones, immersive metaverse experiences, AI-powered chatbot avatars and other eye-catching technology are set to wow visitors at the annual MWC wireless trade fair that kicks off today.

SPORTS Trabzonspor fans display choreography for quake victims

Trabzonspor fans display choreography for quake victims

Trabzonspor fans displayed a choreography to commemorate earthquake victims before a match between Trabzonspor and Basel in a UEFA Conference League.