Family hopes for release of prominent Palestinian leader Barghouti

RAMALLAH

Family of long-imprisoned Palestinian leader Marwan Barghouti and residents of a West Bank village have said that they “quietly” preparing to celebrate the possible release of the “Palestinian Mandela,” as hopes rise over U.S. President Donald Trump’s remarks.

Speaking to BBC, Barghouti’s cousin, Mohammed, expressed optimism, saying that he is “80 percent sure” his relative will soon be freed.

The renewed hope is fueled by ongoing peace efforts in Gaza and recent comments from Trump.

Last week, in an interview with Time magazine, Trump suggested he considered asking Israel to release Barghouti to help lead Gaza.

Barghouti’s name is also at the top of Hamas’ list of seven senior prisoners whose release it has demanded in exchange for 20 Israeli hostages, although Israel has so far refused to include him in any swap.

Barghouti’s family emphasizes his unifying role. His brother, Moghbel, describes him as the only figure capable of bringing Palestinians and Israelis together, while his son Arab stresses that Barghouti is a politician, not a military figure.

Barghouti’s wife, Fadwa, sent a message directly to Trump, urging him to consider her husband as a partner in regional peace efforts: “Mr. President, a true partner awaits you who can help achieve our dream of fair and lasting peace in the region.”

“Help secure Marwan Barghouti’s release for the freedom of the Palestinian people and the future of generations to come.”

For years, Barghouti has been a symbol of resistance and unity. A veteran of the Second Intifada and a member of Fatah’s Central Committee, he has spent over two decades in Israeli prisons.

Despite his convictions, he remains widely popular among Palestinians and many see his release as a critical step toward political consensus and peace initiatives.

Global leaders push for release

A group of senior former politicians and diplomats on Oct. 29 called on Trump to press Israel to release P Barghouti, describing it as a crucial step toward reviving a lasting two-state solution.

The appeal followed board meeting of The Elders in London on Oct. 28.

Founded by Nelson Mandela in 2007, The Elders is chaired by former Colombian President and Nobel laureate Juan Manuel Santos. Its members include former Irish President Mary Robinson, former New Zealand Prime Minister Helen Clark and Mozambican humanitarian and freedom fighter Graca Machel.