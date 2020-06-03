Family evacuated from Egypt for virus treatment

TEKİRDAĞ- Anadolu Agency

Turkey on June 2 evacuated an expatriate family, with one of the members infected by the coronavirus, from Egypt after their call for help on social media.

A Turkish air ambulance, carrying the couple and their three children, left Cairo International Airport and arrived at the Çorlu Atatürk Airport in northwestern Turkey.

Kader Biçer, the mother contracting the coronavirus, her husband Veli Biçer, who has the symptoms of the disease, and their children Ensar, Ebrar, and Erva were referred to a local hospital after their arrival.

Hasan Biçer, Veli's brother, told reporters that they are very happy that the Biçer family is back at home.

Brother Biçer said the family was not treated in Egypt. "My brother and his wife just stayed at home without any medication and treatment. So, we had to apply for them to return home."

He thanked President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and other officials who made it possible for the family to come back to Turkey.

Turkish authorities took action to bring the Biçer family to Turkey after their children called for help in a video shared on Youtube.