Fake heiress’ released to house arrest, fights deportation

Fake heiress’ released to house arrest, fights deportation

NEW YORK
Fake heiress’ released to house arrest, fights deportation

Phony socialite and convicted swindler Anna Sorokin, whose scheme inspired a Netflix series, has been released from U.S. immigration custody to house arrest, immigration officials and her spokesperson said.

Anna Sorokin is on home confinement in New York City, said her spokesperson, Juda Engelmayer.

“Anna now has her opportunity to demonstrate her commitment to growing and giving back and being a positive impact on those she meets,” Engelmayer said in a statement. “She has hurdles before her, and she will navigate them with strength and determination, using her experiences and lessons learned.”

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement confirmed her release. Sorokin, 31, is fighting deportation to Germany.

She was convicted in 2019 of conning $275,000 from banks, hotels and swank New Yorkers to finance her deluxe lifestyle.

Using the name Anna Delvey, she passed herself off as the daughter of a German diplomat, or an oil baron, and lied about having a $67 million (68 million euro) bankroll overseas to create the impression that she could cover her debts, prosecutors said.

Her trial lawyer said she simply got in over her head as she tried to start a private arts club and had planned to pay up when she could.

The case became the basis for the Netflix series “Inventing Anna,” released this year.

After serving three years behind bars, Sorokin was released last year and then detained by immigration authorities. They argue that she has overstayed her visa and must be returned to Germany.

An immigration judge cleared the way last week for Sorokin to be released to home confinement while the deportation fight plays out. She is wearing an ankle monitor and had to post a $10,000 bond, provide an address where she’ll stay, and agree not to post on social media.

 

fake, heiress,

ARTS & LIFE Cultural Road Festival opens in Diyarbakır

Cultural Road Festival opens in Diyarbakır
MOST POPULAR

  1. Open Sesame!

    Open Sesame!

  2. Türkiye’s digital quality of life improves slightly

    Türkiye’s digital quality of life improves slightly

  3. Lake Marmara completely dries up

    Lake Marmara completely dries up

  4. Chagall painting stolen by Nazis to be auctioned in New York

    Chagall painting stolen by Nazis to be auctioned in New York

  5. Ministry launches project to open 3,000 new kindergartens

    Ministry launches project to open 3,000 new kindergartens
Recommended
Protesters glue hands to cover of Picasso painting

Protesters glue hands to cover of Picasso painting
Pink diamond sells for nearly $58 million in Hong Kong

Pink diamond sells for nearly $58 million in Hong Kong
Cultural Road Festival opens in Diyarbakır

Cultural Road Festival opens in Diyarbakır
‘Black Night’ best film at Golden Orange

‘Black Night’ best film at Golden Orange
Chagall painting stolen by Nazis to be auctioned in New York

Chagall painting stolen by Nazis to be auctioned in New York
Ancient temple offerings on display for the first time

Ancient temple offerings on display for the first time
WORLD Haiti’s leader requests foreign armed forces to quell chaos

Haiti’s leader requests foreign armed forces to quell chaos

Haiti’s government has agreed to request the help of international troops as gangs and protesters paralyze the country and supplies of water, fuel and basic goods dwindle, according to a document published Friday.

ECONOMY Textile industry eyes becoming one of top three in the world

Textile industry eyes becoming one of top three in the world

Türkiye’s textile industry that has increased its share over the past years in global trade aims to become one of the top three players in the world market.

SPORTS Green absence from Warriors ‘mutual decision’ after punch

Green absence from Warriors ‘mutual decision’ after punch

Draymond Green will be away from the defending champion Golden State Warriors indefinitely, which coach Steve Kerr called a “mutual decision” after the star forward violently punched teammate Jordan Poole in the face on Oct. 5.