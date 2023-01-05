Fake dentist arrested after 20-year practice

MERSİN

A fake dentist who has been doing under-the-counter treatment for 20 years has been arrested in the southern province of Mersin.

The provincial police’s Anti-Smuggling and Organized Crime Branch teams carried out an operation upon a notification made via the Presidential Communications Center (CİMER).

The teams determined that the fake dentist, identified only by the initials M.Ç., performed fake dentistry in his clinic in the Toroslar district and caused grievances by applying the wrong treatments.

It was also determined that M.Ç. used the roof of the building as a waiting room for those who came for examination.

The teams caught the suspect in a barber shop where he was hiding.

During the investigation at the clinic, the necessary materials for the dental examination were seized, and it was determined that the materials used during the treatment were stored for reuse.

After a detailed search, the clinic was sealed. The fake dentist was arrested by the on-duty judge.