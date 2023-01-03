Fairy chimneys appear in Lake Van due to drought

VAN

With the waters receding in recent years, microbialite fields, described as “underwater fairy chimneys,” have appeared in Lake Van in the eastern province.

In Lake Van, considered the world’s largest soda lake, water withdrawal continues to increase severely due to drought caused by climate change and global warming.

Especially in recent years, Lake Van, where diving enthusiasts have started to show interest, is on the agenda with the water withdrawal rate.

Microbialites, formed as a result of the water withdrawal on the Tatvan shores of Lake Van, pose a grave threat to the living population in the lake.

Resembling coral reefs in Lake Van and described as “underwater fairy chimneys,” the microbialites have also become a concern in terms of diving tourism.

Microbialites, which are starting to appear in different regions, almost resemble microbialite fields.

Hundreds of microbialites of different sizes that emerged on the shore of Lake Van were also photographed from the air. While the images presented a visual beauty, they also revealed the size of the water withdrawal level.

Stating that they were sorry to see the withdrawal of water, a citizen said, “Unfortunately, Lake Van also received its share from the drought in our country.”

“The microbialites were previously at the bottom of the water. Unfortunately, they came to light due to drought. We are very sorry about this. Indeed, Lake Van is a valuable heritage for us,” she added.

Lake Van, the country’s largest, covers an area of one-third of the Marmara Sea. The water level in the lake, which has been experiencing the driest period in recent years, has decreased disturbingly.