Facebook, Turkish government collaborate to train SMEs

  • April 28 2020 17:00:13

Facebook, Turkish government collaborate to train SMEs

ISTANBUL- Anadolu Agency
Facebook, Turkish government collaborate to train SMEs

The Turkish government, Facebook and a powerful business group are working together to create a digital training portal for small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), Turkey’s Trade Ministry said on April 28. 

Under the collaboration, which includes the Union of Chambers and Commodity Exchanges of Turkey (TOBB), SMEs can access videos on ministry support and services through a new page called Facebook Istasyon.

The portal will serve SMEs first, and in the second phase artisans and tradespeople.

Ruhsar Pekcan, the trade minister, said coronavirus changed people's habits, boosting the use of social media sites and online platforms.

The ministry posted videos and animations through the online channel thanks to cooperation with Facebook, Pekcan said.

"In these difficult days, we continue to work hard with all my colleagues to serve you in your homes," she added.

 

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey to impose four-day lockdown

    Turkey to impose four-day lockdown

  2. Turkey to ‘certificate’ tourism destinations

    Turkey to ‘certificate’ tourism destinations

  3. Coronavirus death toll reaches 2,900 with 112,261 total cases

    Coronavirus death toll reaches 2,900 with 112,261 total cases

  4. Turkey may ease restrictions early June

    Turkey may ease restrictions early June

  5. Turkey opens new city hospital in Istanbul amid pandemic

    Turkey opens new city hospital in Istanbul amid pandemic
Recommended
Properties sold to foreigners online

Properties sold to foreigners online
Farmers loans postponed for 6 months amid pandemic

Farmers' loans postponed for 6 months amid pandemic
Some 3.2 million employees benefit from short-term work allowance

Some 3.2 million employees benefit from short-term work allowance
Global e-commerce hit $25.6T in 2018: UN trade agency

Global e-commerce hit $25.6T in 2018: UN trade agency

Turkish Treasury borrows $1.5B through auctions

Turkish Treasury borrows $1.5B through auctions
Turkish business group unveils loan package for SMEs

Turkish business group unveils loan package for SMEs
WORLD Russia insists on political solution in Libya

Russia insists on political solution in Libya

Moscow insists on a political solution to the Libyan crisis despite Khalifa Haftar’s self-declaration as a unilateral ruler of the country, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on April 27.
ECONOMY Facebook, Turkish government collaborate to train SMEs

Facebook, Turkish government collaborate to train SMEs

The Turkish government, Facebook and a powerful business group are working together to create a digital training portal for small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), Turkey’s Trade Ministry said on April 28. 
SPORTS Turkish football player dies in car accident

Turkish football player dies in car accident

Turkish football player Kaan Öztürk has died in a traffic accident, his club said on April 21. 