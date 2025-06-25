Eyes on possible Gaza truce as war shows no sign of ending

Eyes on possible Gaza truce as war shows no sign of ending

GAZA CITY
Eyes on possible Gaza truce as war shows no sign of ending

Attention has shifted towards a potential truce agreement in the Gaza Strip amid positive signals from the U.S., after the 12-day air war between Iran and Israel concluded with a ceasefire.

Palestinians and hostage families —caught in the 21-month-long war — have largely slipped from the front pages, overshadowed by the escalating blows between two of the Middle East’s most powerful nations as

the Iran-Israel conflict dominated the headlines for two weeks.

Yet in Gaza, Israel’s offensive shows no signs of letting up, with Israeli strikes having killed hundreds since the Iran-Israel conflict erupted.

U.S. President Donald Trump said on June 25 he believed that "great progress" was being made to bring an end to the conflict between Israel and Hamas in Gaza.

"I think great progress is being made on Gaza, I think because of this attack that we made," said Trump, suggesting the U.S. strikes on Iran could have a positive impact on the Middle East.

Following Trump’s remarks, a senior Hamas official told AFP that talks for a ceasefire in Gaza "intensified in recent hours" with mediator countries.

"Our communications with the brother mediators in Egypt and Qatar have not stopped and have intensified in recent hours," Taher al-Nunu said, adding that the group had "not yet received any new proposals" to bring an end to the war.

Some Palestinians in Gaza City expressed frustration that the war in the territory has dragged on for nearly two years, while the conflict between Israel and Iran appeared to have ended.

“I live in a tent and now my tent is gone too and we’re living in suffering here. The war between Israel and Iran ended in less than two weeks and we’ve been dying for two years,” said Um Zidan, a displaced woman from the north.

The Hostages and Missing Families Forum also called for the ceasefire between Israel and Iran to be expanded to include Gaza.

Meanwhile, seven Israeli soldiers were killed in the southern Gaza city of Khan Younis when their armored vehicle was struck by an explosive.

 

US,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Türkiye condemns all forms of attacks violating Qatars sovereignty: Erdoğan

Türkiye condemns all forms of attacks violating Qatar's sovereignty: Erdoğan
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye condemns all forms of attacks violating Qatar's sovereignty: Erdoğan

    Türkiye condemns all forms of attacks violating Qatar's sovereignty: Erdoğan

  2. DEM Party starts fresh round of political talks

    DEM Party starts fresh round of political talks

  3. CHP leading the polls, Özel tells EU leaders

    CHP leading the polls, Özel tells EU leaders

  4. Air defense system to expand nationwide, sources say

    Air defense system to expand nationwide, sources say

  5. UK court blocks Türkiye’s request to extradite teacher over child abuse

    UK court blocks Türkiye’s request to extradite teacher over child abuse
Recommended
Trump urges end to witch hunt Netanyahu corruption trial

Trump urges end to 'witch hunt' Netanyahu corruption trial
At least 549 killed seeking aid from Gaza distribution sites

At least 549 killed seeking aid from Gaza distribution sites
Khamenei says Trump exaggerated impact of US strikes on nuclear sites

Khamenei says Trump 'exaggerated' impact of US strikes on nuclear sites
Denmark to push for stricter EU migration policies

Denmark to push for stricter EU migration policies
Global cocaine market hit new record highs: UNODC

Global cocaine market hit new record highs: UNODC
Nearly one-third of Tuvalu seeks Australian climate visa

Nearly one-third of Tuvalu seeks Australian climate visa
Myanmar junta chief confirms year-end election plan

Myanmar junta chief confirms year-end election plan
WORLD Trump urges end to witch hunt Netanyahu corruption trial

Trump urges end to 'witch hunt' Netanyahu corruption trial

U.S. President Donald Trump has weighed in on ally Benjamin Netanyahu's long-running corruption trial, urging for Israel's "Great War Time Prime Minister" to be exonerated after the conflict with Iran.
ECONOMY Treasury raises $2.5 billion through 2030 sukuk issuance

Treasury raises $2.5 billion through 2030 sukuk issuance

The Treasury successfully raised $2.5 billion through lease certificates (sukuk) with a maturity of 5 years in the international markets.
SPORTS Record-breaking crowd marks Greece-Türkiye women’s Eurobasket clash

Record-breaking crowd marks Greece-Türkiye women’s Eurobasket clash

The International Basketball Federation (FIBA) EuroBasket Women’s group-stage game between Türkiye and Greece has recorded a landmark attendance figure of 10,503 spectators filling the stands as the former triumphed over the host nation with a final score of 83-72.
﻿