ANKARA
External assets increase to reach $362.5 billion in May

Türkiye's external assets totaled $362.5 billion as of the end of May, up 3.3 percent year-on-year, official figures from the Central Bank showed on July 18.

The country's liabilities against non-residents were at $671.6 billion, up 0.4 percent compared to May last year, the bank said.

Türkiye’s net international investment position (NIIP) — assets minus liabilities — was at minus $309 billion, down by $9.2 million compared to May 2024.

As for sub-items under assets, direct investments were at $68.9 billion, rising 1 percent year-on-year, while other investments totaled $136.25 billion, down 3 percent.

As for sub-items under liabilities, direct investments under liabilities posted $190.6 billion by the end of May, falling 2.4 percent, "as a result of the increase in the foreign exchange rates and the decrease in the BIST 100 index value," the Central Bank said.

Portfolio investments under liabilities climbed 3.2 percent on an annual basis to $112.4 billion, while other investments rose 1 percent to reach $368.6 billion.

