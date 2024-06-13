Exports to EU to require anti-deforestation certification

ANKARA

A variety of Turkish exports to the European Union are set to face new regulations to indicate forests were not harmed through the supply chain, aimed at preventing deforestation.

From Dec. 30, under the EU’s Anti-Deforestation Regulation (EUDR), Turkish exporters must certify that products like soy, beef, palm oil, wood products, cocoa, chocolate, furniture, tires and leather do not contribute to forest degradation.

The regulation mandates detailed documentation, including the manufacturer’s information and production location coordinates for goods supplied to the EU market. While Turkish producers won’t enter this information directly, they must provide necessary data to operators or traders responsible for declarations.

The EU’s system requires specific details about the product’s origin, with all exporting countries subject to risk assessments based on deforestation levels. Further details will be clarified in forthcoming guidelines from the European Commission, expected by the end of this month.

These guidelines will outline the required documents for deforestation risk analysis, procedures for conducting risk assessment and methods for accessing data to identify product-specific deforestation impacts.

To support compliance, platforms like Tracemark, backed by Google Cloud and Google Earth, will provide data on deforestation and supply chains, helping to ensure products meet the new standards.

Additionally, Treemap, a satellite monitoring tool, will aid in tracking deforestation for various products, enhancing the transparency and sustainability of supply chains.