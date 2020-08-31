Exports stand at $15 bln in July

ISTANBUL-Anadolu Agency

Turkey's exports this July dropped by 5.8 percent to $15 billion, while imports fell 7.9 percent to $17.7 billion on an annual basis, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) data showed on Aug. 31.

The country's trade balance posted $2.7 billion deficit in July, according to the institute's figures.

The export-to-import coverage ratio was 84.8 percent in July 2020 versus 82.9 percent in July 2019.

In January-July period, the country's exports were $90 billion, dropping 13.7 percent year-on-year, while imports were $116.6 billion, down 3.9 percent.

The trade deficit was $26.6 billion in the first seven months - the export-to-import coverage ratio was 77.2 percent.