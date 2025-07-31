Exports increase by 7.9 percent year-on-year in June

ISTANBUL

Turkish exports posted a rise of 7.9 percent on an annual basis to $20.51 billion in June, data from the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) showed on July 31.

Türkiye's imports also rose 15.2 percent year-on-year to $28.68 billion in June, resulting in a trade deficit of $8.17 billion, up 38.8 percent.

Excluding energy and non-monetary gold, the foreign trade deficit was $3.58 billion, the data showed.

The export/import coverage ratio was 71.5 percent in June, down from 76.4 percent in the same month of 2024.

High-tech's share in the manufacturing side was at 3 percent and medium-high tech's share was at 41.2 percent in June.

The top destination country for Turkish exports was Germany with $1.73 billion, followed by the U.K. with $1.26 billion and the U.S. with $1.20 billion.

China was the top source of imports to Türkiye with $3.83 billion, followed by Russia with $3.31 billion and Germany with $2.7 billion.

In January-June, the country's exports totaled $131.4 billion, up 4.1 percent, and imports were at $180.84 billion, up 7.2 percent.

The foreign trade deficit in the six-month period was at $49.43 billion, widening by 16.3 percent compared to the same period of 2024.