Exports increase by 7.9 percent year-on-year in June

Exports increase by 7.9 percent year-on-year in June

ISTANBUL
Exports increase by 7.9 percent year-on-year in June

Turkish exports posted a rise of 7.9 percent on an annual basis to $20.51 billion in June, data from the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) showed on July 31.

Türkiye's imports also rose 15.2 percent year-on-year to $28.68 billion in June, resulting in a trade deficit of $8.17 billion, up 38.8 percent.

Excluding energy and non-monetary gold, the foreign trade deficit was $3.58 billion, the data showed.

The export/import coverage ratio was 71.5 percent in June, down from 76.4 percent in the same month of 2024.

High-tech's share in the manufacturing side was at 3 percent and medium-high tech's share was at 41.2 percent in June.

The top destination country for Turkish exports was Germany with $1.73 billion, followed by the U.K. with $1.26 billion and the U.S. with $1.20 billion.

China was the top source of imports to Türkiye with $3.83 billion, followed by Russia with $3.31 billion and Germany with $2.7 billion.

In January-June, the country's exports totaled $131.4 billion, up 4.1 percent, and imports were at $180.84 billion, up 7.2 percent.

The foreign trade deficit in the six-month period was at $49.43 billion, widening by 16.3 percent compared to the same period of 2024.

 

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Russian attack on Kiev kills at least 13 people, injures more than 130

Russian attack on Kiev kills at least 13 people, injures more than 130
LATEST NEWS

  1. Russian attack on Kiev kills at least 13 people, injures more than 130

    Russian attack on Kiev kills at least 13 people, injures more than 130

  2. Israel says struck Hezbollah missile factory in Lebanon

    Israel says struck Hezbollah missile factory in Lebanon

  3. Erdoğan vows to put more pressure on Israel regarding Gaza

    Erdoğan vows to put more pressure on Israel regarding Gaza

  4. US to refuse visas to Palestinian Authority officials

    US to refuse visas to Palestinian Authority officials

  5. Microsoft valuation surges above $4 trillion as AI lifts stocks

    Microsoft valuation surges above $4 trillion as AI lifts stocks
Recommended
Microsoft valuation surges above $4 trillion as AI lifts stocks

Microsoft valuation surges above $4 trillion as AI lifts stocks
Clock ticks on US tariff hikes as Trump expands trade war

Clock ticks on US tariff hikes as Trump expands trade war
Trump renews attacks on Fed chair after rates held steady

Trump renews attacks on Fed chair after rates held steady
Samsung’s operating profit falls 55 pct in second quarter

Samsung’s operating profit falls 55 pct in second quarter
Trumps new tariff on India could reshape bilateral ties

Trump's new tariff on India could reshape bilateral ties
Microsoft and Meta report strong quarterly earnings

Microsoft and Meta report strong quarterly earnings
China manufacturing sinks for fourth straight month in July

China manufacturing sinks for fourth straight month in July
WORLD Russian attack on Kiev kills at least 13 people, injures more than 130

Russian attack on Kiev kills at least 13 people, injures more than 130

Russian missile and drone attacks overnight on Ukraine's capital city killed at least 13 people, including a 6-year-old boy, and wounded 132 others, authorities said on July 31.
ECONOMY Microsoft valuation surges above $4 trillion as AI lifts stocks

Microsoft valuation surges above $4 trillion as AI lifts stocks

Microsoft surged above $4 trillion in market value early July 31 following strong earnings, as investor bullishness for artificial intelligence lifted major indices further into record territory.
SPORTS Palmer stars as Chelsea stun PSG to win Club World Cup final

Palmer stars as Chelsea stun PSG to win Club World Cup final

Cole Palmer scored two goals and made another as Chelsea stunned Paris Saint-Germain in the final of the Club World Cup on Sunday, beating the European champions 3-0 before lifting the trophy alongside US President Donald Trump.
﻿