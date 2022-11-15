Export volume rises

Export volume rises

ANKARA
Export volume rises

The overall export volume index was up by 6.2 percent in September from a year ago, TÜİK data also showed.

The index for crude materials decreased by 8.7 percent, food, beverages and tobacco increased by 2.7 percent.

Fuels and manufactured goods rose by 57.7 percent and 4.3 percent, respectively, TÜİK said.

The statistics authority also reported that the overall import unit value index climbed 27.4 percent in September from the same month of 2021, with the indices for crude materials and fuels rising 1.8 percent and 157.3 percent, respectively.
The import volume index was up 8.4 percent year-on-year in the month.

The index for food, beverages and tobacco decreased by 9.9 percent, while the index for fuels dropped 22.6
percent.

The terms of trade declined from 88.4 in September last year to 71.2 percent in the same month of 2022. Terms of trade is calculated by dividing the export unit value index by the import unit value index.

Economy, Turkish, Exports,

WORLD Khersons critical infrastructure destroyed: Zelensky

Kherson's critical infrastructure 'destroyed': Zelensky
MOST POPULAR

  1. At least six people killed, 53 injured in explosion in Istanbul

    At least six people killed, 53 injured in explosion in Istanbul

  2. Artemisia Gentileschi's 1616 nude to be digitally unveiled

    Artemisia Gentileschi's 1616 nude to be digitally unveiled

  3. People polluting environment to be detected by fingerprints

    People polluting environment to be detected by fingerprints

  4. ‘Walkerspor’ helps children with cerebral palsy to play football

    ‘Walkerspor’ helps children with cerebral palsy to play football

  5. Victims of terror attack from 3 families

    Victims of terror attack from 3 families
Recommended
China unveils measures to rescue its property sector

China unveils measures to rescue its property sector
Moldova anti-govt protesters return amid energy crisis

Moldova anti-govt protesters return amid energy crisis
Automotive production tops 1 million in ten months

Automotive production tops 1 million in ten months
Mid-term break gives boost to tourism activity

Mid-term break gives boost to tourism activity
G20 ministers launch billion-dollar pandemic fund

G20 ministers launch billion-dollar pandemic fund
Alibaba keeps Singles Day sales tally under wraps for first time

Alibaba keeps Singles Day sales tally under wraps for first time
WORLD Khersons critical infrastructure destroyed: Zelensky

Kherson's critical infrastructure 'destroyed': Zelensky

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Monday Russia destroyed "all critical infrastructure" in the parts of Kherson recaptured by the Ukrainian army over the past week.

ECONOMY Mid-term break gives boost to tourism activity

Mid-term break gives boost to tourism activity

Occupancy rates at the hotels in popular tourist destinations, such as Antalya and Cappadocia, have climbed to around 70 percent thanks to mid-term break at schools, according to business daily Dünya.
SPORTS ‘Walkerspor’ helps children with cerebral palsy to play football

‘Walkerspor’ helps children with cerebral palsy to play football

A football team consisting of 36 children with cerebral palsy using a walker has been established in Istanbul.