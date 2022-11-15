Export volume rises

ANKARA

The overall export volume index was up by 6.2 percent in September from a year ago, TÜİK data also showed.

The index for crude materials decreased by 8.7 percent, food, beverages and tobacco increased by 2.7 percent.

Fuels and manufactured goods rose by 57.7 percent and 4.3 percent, respectively, TÜİK said.

The statistics authority also reported that the overall import unit value index climbed 27.4 percent in September from the same month of 2021, with the indices for crude materials and fuels rising 1.8 percent and 157.3 percent, respectively.

The import volume index was up 8.4 percent year-on-year in the month.

The index for food, beverages and tobacco decreased by 9.9 percent, while the index for fuels dropped 22.6

percent.

The terms of trade declined from 88.4 in September last year to 71.2 percent in the same month of 2022. Terms of trade is calculated by dividing the export unit value index by the import unit value index.