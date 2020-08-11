Export Climate Index rises to 53 in July

  • August 11 2020 07:05:00

Export Climate Index rises to 53 in July

ISTANBUL - Demirören News Agency
Export Climate Index rises to 53 in July

The Istanbul Chamber of Industry (ISO) Turkey Manufacturing Export Climate Index posted 53.0 in July, up from 47.5 in June and above the 50.0 no-change marks for the first time in five months.

Quoting the export climate data released by the İSO yesterday, Treasury and Finance Minister Berat Albayrak said in a tweet: “Nobody should worry, Turkey proceeds on its path aiming at promotion to the upper league.”

Most of the top 10 destinations for Turkish manufacturing exports registered a growth of output during July as economies continued to show signs of recovery following severe COVID-19 downturns through the second quarter of the year.

Germany, the United Kingdom and Italy, with combined account for over one-fifth of manufacturing exports, all returned to growth in July amid more normal business conditions as lockdowns eased.

Other European countries such as France, Spain, and Poland also posted increases in output. The Netherlands continued to record declining manufacturing production, although the rate of contraction was the softest in the current five-month sequence of reductions.

Commenting on the Istanbul Chamber of Industry Turkey Manufacturing Export Climate Index, Andrew Harker, Economics Director, IHS Markit, said: “Turkish manufacturers main export markets continued to recover from COVID-19 related downturns in July, fueling hopes that the reopening of key external markets will help to support the recent improvements in demand seen in the manufacturing sector. Signs of virus cases picking up in some parts of the world, however, highlights how fragile these recoveries are at present, with the potential for new restrictions to be introduced at any time, propelling the recovery off course.”

Business activity expanded in the United States, but the rate of growth was only marginal as some states began to reintroduce restrictions due to concerns around rising COVID-19 case numbers.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey ready to resolve disagreement in E Med, Erdoğan says

    Turkey ready to resolve disagreement in E Med, Erdoğan says

  2. Turkey to perform nationwide inspections against outbreak

    Turkey to perform nationwide inspections against outbreak

  3. Turkey says Greek-Egypt deal endorses Turkish thesis over maritime rights

    Turkey says Greek-Egypt deal endorses Turkish thesis over maritime rights

  4. Archaeologist buried in ancient city she excavated

    Archaeologist buried in ancient city she excavated

  5. Rate of patient contacts to contract virus spikes in Turkey

    Rate of patient contacts to contract virus spikes in Turkey
Recommended
Turkcell, China Development Bank ink $590 mln loan deal

Turkcell, China Development Bank ink $590 mln loan deal
SunExpress beefing up German flights to Turkish resorts

SunExpress beefing up German flights to Turkish resorts
Turkeys unemployment rate at 12.9 pct in May

Turkey's unemployment rate at 12.9 pct in May

Russian tourists return to sunny Turkish beaches

Russian tourists return to sunny Turkish beaches
Borsa Istanbul introduces index-based circuit breaker

Borsa Istanbul introduces index-based circuit breaker
Turkeys electric car sales double in January-July

Turkey's electric car sales double in January-July
WORLD Bloody clashes in Belarus as West condemns crackdown after election

Bloody clashes in Belarus as West condemns crackdown after election

At least one person died as Belarusian police clashed with protesters on Aug. 10 after the opposition accused President Alexander Lukashenko of rigging his re-election victory amid a chorus of criticism from Western leaders.
ECONOMY Export Climate Index rises to 53 in July

Export Climate Index rises to 53 in July

The Istanbul Chamber of Industry (ISO) Turkey Manufacturing Export Climate Index posted 53.0 in July, up from 47.5 in June and above the 50.0 no-change marks for the first time in five months.

SPORTS Turkish swimmers to make record dive to draw attention to violence against women

Turkish swimmers to make record dive to draw attention to violence against women

A Turkish national swimmer will dive to break the world record in the “longest distance underwater swimming with one breath” category to draw attention to violence against women.