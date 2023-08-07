Explosion at harbor silo injures 12 in Kocaeli

Explosion at harbor silo injures 12 in Kocaeli

KOCAELİ
Explosion at harbor silo injures 12 in Kocaeli

An explosion has occurred at the Turkish Grain Board (TMO) silo in the northwestern province of Kocaeli's Derince harbor, injuring 12 people, according to the governor's office.

The incident took place during the transfer of wheat from a ship to the TMO silo, as reported by governor Seddar Yavuz. No casualties were reported from being trapped under the wreckage. However, two of the injured individuals are in serious condition, he informed.

The explosion's impact was felt throughout the city, prompting immediate dispatch of multiple response teams to the area.

As of now, authorities have not issued an official statement about the cause of the explosion. Derince Mayor Zeki Aygün revealed that the blast occurred within a confined area of approximately 25 meters, affecting two of the nearly 40 silos in the vicinity.

Investigations are currently underway, and further updates will be provided once authorized teams complete their examination. Aygün clarified that the explosion did not lead to a fire, attributing the incident to gas compression.

In response to the incident, the city's fire department acted promptly to provide medical assistance. The first five injured individuals were transferred to the hospital by ambulances.

Security cameras at the scene captured the moment of the explosion, showing smoke covering the sky. Consequently, safety measures were enforced in certain parts of the port area to ensure public well-being.

Türkiye,

TÜRKIYE Explosion at harbor silo injures 12 in Kocaeli

Explosion at harbor silo injures 12 in Kocaeli
LATEST NEWS

  1. Explosion at harbor silo injures 12 in Kocaeli

    Explosion at harbor silo injures 12 in Kocaeli

  2. CHP to witness changes in party management: Spokesperson

    CHP to witness changes in party management: Spokesperson

  3. EU cannot be global actor without Türkiye, says FM

    EU cannot be global actor without Türkiye, says FM

  4. Drone shot down in region southwest of Moscow

    Drone shot down in region southwest of Moscow

  5. Death toll from train derailment in Pakistan rises to 30

    Death toll from train derailment in Pakistan rises to 30
Recommended
CHP to witness changes in party management: Spokesperson

CHP to witness changes in party management: Spokesperson
EU cannot be global actor without Türkiye, says FM

EU cannot be global actor without Türkiye, says FM
6 months after quakes, efforts ongoing to rebuild cities

6 months after quakes, efforts ongoing to rebuild cities
Crime rates decrease by 11 pct in Istanbul: Governor

Crime rates decrease by 11 pct in Istanbul: Governor
Patients to get ‘virtual hospital tours’ via app

Patients to get ‘virtual hospital tours’ via app
Truck drivers tighten measures against migrants’ smuggling attempts

Truck drivers tighten measures against migrants’ smuggling attempts
WORLD Drone shot down in region southwest of Moscow

Drone shot down in region southwest of Moscow

Russia claimed on Monday to have shot down a Ukrainian drone southwest of Moscow, amid a surge in drone attacks targeting the capital.

ECONOMY Regulator issues new banking licenses

Regulator issues new banking licenses

The Banking Regulation and Supervision Agency (BDDK) has granted licenses to Enpara and Colendi Bank to establish banks.

SPORTS Biles captures US Classic in return to competition

Biles captures US Classic in return to competition

Four-time Olympic champion Simone Biles made a triumphant return to gymnastics after a two-year hiatus, dominating the U.S. Classic on Aug. 5 in her first competition since the Tokyo Olympics.