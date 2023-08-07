Explosion at harbor silo injures 12 in Kocaeli

KOCAELİ

An explosion has occurred at the Turkish Grain Board (TMO) silo in the northwestern province of Kocaeli's Derince harbor, injuring 12 people, according to the governor's office.

The incident took place during the transfer of wheat from a ship to the TMO silo, as reported by governor Seddar Yavuz. No casualties were reported from being trapped under the wreckage. However, two of the injured individuals are in serious condition, he informed.

The explosion's impact was felt throughout the city, prompting immediate dispatch of multiple response teams to the area.

As of now, authorities have not issued an official statement about the cause of the explosion. Derince Mayor Zeki Aygün revealed that the blast occurred within a confined area of approximately 25 meters, affecting two of the nearly 40 silos in the vicinity.

Investigations are currently underway, and further updates will be provided once authorized teams complete their examination. Aygün clarified that the explosion did not lead to a fire, attributing the incident to gas compression.

In response to the incident, the city's fire department acted promptly to provide medical assistance. The first five injured individuals were transferred to the hospital by ambulances.

Security cameras at the scene captured the moment of the explosion, showing smoke covering the sky. Consequently, safety measures were enforced in certain parts of the port area to ensure public well-being.