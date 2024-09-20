Erdoğan vows fully domestic defense production

Erdoğan vows fully domestic defense production

ISTANBUL
Erdoğan vows fully domestic defense production

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said on Sept. 20 his administration aims to ensure complete domestic production within Türkiye's defense sector.

"We will continue our work until we reach the goal of a fully independent Türkiye in the defense industry," Erdoğan said during an event at Istanbul Airport.

He referenced recent explosions in Lebanon involving electronic devices. "The value of our national technology initiative's investments has been understood," Erdoğan stated.

Over two days, pagers and walkie-talkies used by Hezbollah detonated, wounding and even crippling some fighters, but also maiming civilians connected to the group’s social branches.

"We will not make the slightest concession to Türkiye's peace. We are extremely determined. We do not ignore even the slightest threat to our nation and democracy," Erdoğan said.

"The primary duty of the state is to ensure the peace and security of its citizens. Security is the condition of a strong state."

The president reflected on Türkiye's past security challenges, noting efforts to improve security services over the past two decades.

“We clearly remember how the streets were plunged into chaos in the 70s and what kind of atmosphere prevailed afterwards,” he said.

“We lost our young people in that dark climate. As a nation, we faced very heavy bills.”

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Erdoğan heads to New York to address UN General Assembly

Erdoğan heads to New York to address UN General Assembly
LATEST NEWS

  1. Erdoğan heads to New York to address UN General Assembly

    Erdoğan heads to New York to address UN General Assembly

  2. Harris slams Trump for hypocrisy on abortion as US starts voting

    Harris slams Trump for hypocrisy on abortion as US starts voting

  3. Top Hezbollah commander killed in Israeli strike on Beirut

    Top Hezbollah commander killed in Israeli strike on Beirut

  4. Türkiye's UN Envoy warns PKK/YPG 'remains major destabilizing factor' in Syria

    Türkiye's UN Envoy warns PKK/YPG 'remains major destabilizing factor' in Syria

  5. Unknown Mozart string trio discovered in Germany

    Unknown Mozart string trio discovered in Germany
Recommended
Erdoğan heads to New York to address UN General Assembly

Erdoğan heads to New York to address UN General Assembly
Türkiyes UN Envoy warns PKK/YPG remains major destabilizing factor in Syria

Türkiye's UN Envoy warns PKK/YPG 'remains major destabilizing factor' in Syria
Local children reluctant to discuss Narin case, report finds

Local children reluctant to discuss Narin case, report finds
Turkish Airlines to serve worlds first bread to its passengers

Turkish Airlines to serve 'world's first bread' to its passengers
Grand Bazaars restored roof beckons tourists with special tours

Grand Bazaar's restored roof beckons tourists with special tours
Pakistani conjoined twins separated in 14-hour operations in Türkiye

Pakistani conjoined twins separated in 14-hour operations in Türkiye
Cyclists drape cars on bicycle paths with tarps in Konya protest

Cyclists drape cars on bicycle paths with tarps in Konya protest
WORLD Harris slams Trump for hypocrisy on abortion as US starts voting

Harris slams Trump for hypocrisy on abortion as US starts voting

Kamala Harris on Friday attacked Republican rival Donald Trump and his party as "hypocrites" over abortion, as the first voters cast their ballots for November's knife-edge U.S. election.
ECONOMY Türkiye receives 1st floating gas production platform

Türkiye receives 1st floating gas production platform

Türkiye has received its first floating natural gas production platform following a 51-day journey from Singapore, with operations expected to commence in the country's north next year.
SPORTS Türkiye beat Iceland 3-1 in Nations League

Türkiye beat Iceland 3-1 in Nations League

Türkiye beat Iceland 3-1 in a UEFA Nations League group match Monday as Benfica winger Kerem Aktürkoğlu scored a hat-trick to guide his nation to a home victory.
﻿