Experts study Tuz Lake’s salt-tolerant plants to power high-value industries

ISPARTA

Researchers in Türkiye are investigating the potential of salt-tolerant plants native to the Tuz Lake to reclaim salinized agricultural lands while simultaneously exploring their biochemical profiles for breakthrough applications in the global medicine and beauty sectors.

Led by Professor Dr. Nilgün Göktürk Baydar from Isparta University of Applied Sciences, the three-year study focuses on halophyte plants, species naturally adapted to extremely salty environments.

Researchers will examine the ability of these plants to absorb and store salt from the soil, with the aim of using them as a biological method to restore farmland that has lost productivity due to salinization.

“Our main goal is to rehabilitate soils that have lost their agricultural function due to natural conditions or incorrect human practices, and to bring them back into production using plants,” Baydar said.

Beyond soil improvement, the project will analyze the biochemical composition of selected halophyte species to assess their potential use as sources of high-value metabolites.

Because these plants contain high levels of salt, they cannot be used directly as food or animal feed.

Instead, the research explores their suitability for producing natural compounds for pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, food additives and perfumery.

The study will also investigate the antioxidant, antimicrobial and anti-cancer properties of plant extracts using scientific laboratory methods.

“We want to ensure that plants used for soil rehabilitation do not become agricultural waste after harvest,” Baydar said.

The project will examine 10 halophyte species, including endemic plants adapted to the extreme conditions of the Tuz Lake basin.

Researchers will study how these plants tolerate salt stress at the physiological and biochemical levels, aiming to better understand the mechanisms behind salt tolerance.