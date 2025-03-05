Experts attribute prolonged flu season to evolving viruses

ISTANBUL
This year’s flu season has been unusually persistent, leaving many struggling with weeks of symptoms despite medication and rest, with experts attributing the case to evolving viruses and weakened immunity.

Four major respiratory viruses are currently circulating in the country: Influenza A, COVID-19 variants, rhinovirus and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV).

“People feel like they’re not recovering because they are often catching one virus after another,” Professor Dr. Berna Kömürcüoğlu, a member of the Turkish Respiratory Society, told daily Hürriyet. Just as one infection subsides, another takes hold due to weakened immunity, according to Kömürcüoğlu.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, strict hygiene measures and isolation reduced exposure to common viruses. As a result, community immunity has weakened, making infections harder to fight off, Kömürcüoğlu explained.

Lower flu vaccination rates are also contributing to the problem, she added.

The timing of flu season has shifted as well. Due to climate changes, milder autumn months have delayed peak flu activity to January through March. “Flu cases are expected to remain high through mid-March,” Kömürcüoğlu warned.

Ayça Kaya, an internal medicine specialist, emphasized the importance of nutrition in strengthening immunity, recommending omega-3-rich foods like fish and walnuts, vitamin C sources such as citrus fruits and probiotics like yogurt and "kefir," a fermented milk drink.

To reduce the risk of illness, experts also advise vaccination, wearing masks in crowded areas and maintaining a balanced nutrition.

