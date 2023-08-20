Expert warns of jellyfish boom stemming from pollution

Expert warns of jellyfish boom stemming from pollution

İZMİR
Expert warns of jellyfish boom stemming from pollution

The abundance of jellyfish seen on the beaches of Foça, a popular tourist destination in the western province of Izmir, has spiked concerns among the public, as an expert warns people to stay away from areas where jellyfish are most prevalent.

Speaking to local media about the jellyfish, which have increased in number in recent days, expert Dr. Erhan Irmak stated that most jellyfish species are poisonous sea creatures with caustic capsules and have the ability to poison someone and irritate the skin upon contact even if they are dead.

“It is necessary to stay away from areas with a lot of jellyfish. They are not everywhere in Foça. They generally move through certain regions with the currents created by the wind. They have accumulated in certain areas, especially depending on the direction of the current. Though this period is probably temporary, it is better to take precautions. It can leave permanent marks on human skin.”

Suggesting that pollution is the biggest reason for the sudden increase in the jellyfish population in the region, the expert added that touristic activities and human mobility also contribute greatly to the pollution in sea waters.

“The other main issue here is the deterioration of the ecosystem. The sea is a dynamic environment. The number of some species can increase or decrease depending on the competition in the food chain. The decrease in fish species such as sardines, anchovies and horse mackerel can cause an increase in the population of jellyfish,” Irmak added.

boom,

TÜRKIYE Erdoğan, Orban to discuss strategic partnership in Budapest

Erdoğan, Orban to discuss strategic partnership in Budapest
LATEST NEWS

  1. Erdoğan, Orban to discuss strategic partnership in Budapest

    Erdoğan, Orban to discuss strategic partnership in Budapest

  2. Turkish Cypriot road construction 'persists despite UN intervention'

    Turkish Cypriot road construction 'persists despite UN intervention'

  3. CHP pledges to increase women's representation in local govts

    CHP pledges to increase women's representation in local govts

  4. Messi leads Miami to first trophy

    Messi leads Miami to first trophy

  5. Hassan fall hands Tsegay world 10,000m title

    Hassan fall hands Tsegay world 10,000m title
Recommended
Erdoğan, Orban to discuss strategic partnership in Budapest

Erdoğan, Orban to discuss strategic partnership in Budapest
Turkish Cypriot road construction persists despite UN intervention

Turkish Cypriot road construction 'persists despite UN intervention'
CHP pledges to increase womens representation in local govts

CHP pledges to increase women's representation in local govts
New canal to boost agriculture in southeast

New canal to boost agriculture in southeast
İzmir’s Natural History Museum ‘connects visitors with science’

İzmir’s Natural History Museum ‘connects visitors with science’
Japan, UNDP to build debris recycling facilities in quake zone

Japan, UNDP to build debris recycling facilities in quake zone
WORLD Troops fire at masked suspects in West Bank, one Israeli hurt: army

Troops fire at 'masked suspects' in West Bank, one Israeli hurt: army

An Israeli civilian was injured in the occupied West Bank Sunday when troops fired at a group of "masked suspects" who turned out to be Israeli citizens, the army said.

ECONOMY Nissan recalling more than 236,000 cars

Nissan recalling more than 236,000 cars

Nissan is recalling more than 236,000 small cars in the U.S. because the tie rods in front suspension can bend and break, possibly causing drivers to lose steering control.

SPORTS Messi leads Miami to first trophy

Messi leads Miami to first trophy

Lionel Messi scored a screamer and won his first trophy in North America as Inter Miami beat Nashville on penalties (10-9) after the final ended 1-1 in 90 minutes.