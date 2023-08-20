Expert warns of jellyfish boom stemming from pollution

İZMİR

The abundance of jellyfish seen on the beaches of Foça, a popular tourist destination in the western province of Izmir, has spiked concerns among the public, as an expert warns people to stay away from areas where jellyfish are most prevalent.

Speaking to local media about the jellyfish, which have increased in number in recent days, expert Dr. Erhan Irmak stated that most jellyfish species are poisonous sea creatures with caustic capsules and have the ability to poison someone and irritate the skin upon contact even if they are dead.

“It is necessary to stay away from areas with a lot of jellyfish. They are not everywhere in Foça. They generally move through certain regions with the currents created by the wind. They have accumulated in certain areas, especially depending on the direction of the current. Though this period is probably temporary, it is better to take precautions. It can leave permanent marks on human skin.”

Suggesting that pollution is the biggest reason for the sudden increase in the jellyfish population in the region, the expert added that touristic activities and human mobility also contribute greatly to the pollution in sea waters.

“The other main issue here is the deterioration of the ecosystem. The sea is a dynamic environment. The number of some species can increase or decrease depending on the competition in the food chain. The decrease in fish species such as sardines, anchovies and horse mackerel can cause an increase in the population of jellyfish,” Irmak added.