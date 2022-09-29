Expert warns of increasing mucilage on Lake Salda

Expert warns of increasing mucilage on Lake Salda

BURDUR
Expert warns of increasing mucilage on Lake Salda

The formation of mucilage on Lake Salda in the southwestern province of Burdur and the blackening of the white sand dunes on its shores have recently increased, an expert has warned, stressing to prevent intense human activities around the lake.

Erol Kesici, the scientific advisor of the Turkish Association for the Conservation of Nature (TTKD), stated that the water level of the lake has recently decreased due to increased human activities, which led the mucilage and blackening problems.

“As a result, the white sedimentary rocks, which have a very fragile structure, cannot form on the lake shores, and the whiteness is replaced by blackening in the areas where the water is withdrawn,” he explained.

In addition, Kesici said the mucilage, which is formed due to the increased number of algae, should be cleaned from the shore and water with scientific methods.

Intense pollution caused by vehicle and human traffic around the lake and excessive withdrawal of groundwater for agriculture are the underlying reasons for the blackening and the formation of mucilage, according to the expert.

Kesici underlined that endemic species are also under threat as the lake cannot discharge its water, which leads to being fragile in terms of water quality.

Regarding the measures that should be taken around the lake, Kesici stated that Lake Salda should be declared a “natural heritage” site.

“The lake should remain as a natural laboratory of the science world to learn about the process of life and as a natural museum where people can visit to see this heritage formation,” he added.

The lake is the only known on Earth that contains carbonates and depositional features (deltas) similar to those found at Jezero Crater.

In 2020, similarities between the lake and the Jezero Crater on Mars captured the interest of NASA in its research on possible life on the red planet.

Environment,

WORLD Russia poised to annex occupied Ukraine after vote

Russia poised to annex occupied Ukraine after vote
MOST POPULAR

  1. One officer killed after attack on police station in Mersin

    One officer killed after attack on police station in Mersin

  2. New rules set in production and sale of ‘simit’

    New rules set in production and sale of ‘simit’

  3. EasyJet unveils carbonneutrality roadmap   

    EasyJet unveils carbonneutrality roadmap   

  4. Cuba in the dark after hurricane knocks out power grid

    Cuba in the dark after hurricane knocks out power grid

  5. Recycling rate in Türkiye increased to 27 pct, says minister

    Recycling rate in Türkiye increased to 27 pct, says minister
Recommended
Mardin welcomes over 250 photographers for contest

Mardin welcomes over 250 photographers for contest
Number of sinkholes in Konya Plain exceeds 2,600: Expert

Number of sinkholes in Konya Plain exceeds 2,600: Expert
Man rejects 1.5 million liras offer for his vintage car

Man rejects 1.5 million liras offer for his vintage car
Gastronomy festival kicks off in Bursa

Gastronomy festival kicks off in Bursa
Two killed as helicopter crashes enroute to wildfire in Marmaris

Two killed as helicopter crashes enroute to wildfire in Marmaris
‘Fancy women’ ride bikes to mark Car Free Day

‘Fancy women’ ride bikes to mark Car Free Day
WORLD Russia poised to annex occupied Ukraine after vote

Russia poised to annex occupied Ukraine after vote

Russia positioned itself Wednesday to formally annex parts of Ukraine where occupied areas held a Kremlin-orchestrated “referendum” on living under Moscow’s rule that the Ukrainian government and the West denounced as illegal and rigged.

ECONOMY Turmoil roils UK economy

Turmoil roils UK economy

The British pound stabilized Tuesday as U.K. authorities tried to ease investor concerns after the biggest tax cuts in 50 years sent the currency tumbling to a record low and prompted some businesses to predict a devastating combination of a weak currency and rising interest rates.
SPORTS Samsonova beats Zheng to claim Tokyo title

Samsonova beats Zheng to claim Tokyo title

Russia’s Liudmila Samsonova won her third title in four tournaments by beating China’s Zheng Qinwen 7-5, 7-5 in the final of the Pan Pacific Open in Tokyo on Sept. 25.