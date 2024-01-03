Expert urges preemptive measures to mitigate water crisis

DIYARBAKIR

Amid droughts caused by climate change, an expert has drawn attention to the importance of water resources and precautionary measures against its depletion.

"Groundwater is formed over thousands of years. If we use up the water formed over thousands of years in a few years, it will cause serious problems for our children and grandchildren." Professor Ahmet Kılıç, head of the department of biology at Dicle University, said.

Noting that the warnings of scientists about drought should be taken seriously by everyone, Kılıç said, "Unless it is absolutely necessary, groundwater should not be used. Otherwise, if we run out of this water, what is currently happening in Central Anatolia will happen throughout the country. There is a lack of snowfall and water in the soil."

"One way to prevent this is to minimize the use of fossil fuels. If we use solar energy and wind energy instead, less warming will occur. Otherwise, as long as global warming continues at this rate, we will not see the climate averages and snowfalls we are used to. This will cause serious problems in every field," he added.

Kılıç pointed to several precautions to be taken and emphasized that a large burden falls on municipalities.

"This drought will continue, perhaps for decades. There is an obligation to build large ponds or dams in many parts of our country. We need to accumulate water in rural areas. Apart from that, our municipalities have a great duty, especially in settlements. We need to collect rainwater because with each passing day, we will face less rainfall and more drought. Another important point is that we should not pollute our lakes, ponds, rivers or streams," Kılıç said.