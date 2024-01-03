Expert urges preemptive measures to mitigate water crisis

Expert urges preemptive measures to mitigate water crisis

DIYARBAKIR
Expert urges preemptive measures to mitigate water crisis

Amid droughts caused by climate change, an expert has drawn attention to the importance of water resources and precautionary measures against its depletion.

"Groundwater is formed over thousands of years. If we use up the water formed over thousands of years in a few years, it will cause serious problems for our children and grandchildren." Professor Ahmet Kılıç, head of the department of biology at Dicle University, said.

Noting that the warnings of scientists about drought should be taken seriously by everyone, Kılıç said, "Unless it is absolutely necessary, groundwater should not be used. Otherwise, if we run out of this water, what is currently happening in Central Anatolia will happen throughout the country. There is a lack of snowfall and water in the soil."

"One way to prevent this is to minimize the use of fossil fuels. If we use solar energy and wind energy instead, less warming will occur. Otherwise, as long as global warming continues at this rate, we will not see the climate averages and snowfalls we are used to. This will cause serious problems in every field," he added.

Kılıç pointed to several precautions to be taken and emphasized that a large burden falls on municipalities.

"This drought will continue, perhaps for decades. There is an obligation to build large ponds or dams in many parts of our country. We need to accumulate water in rural areas. Apart from that, our municipalities have a great duty, especially in settlements. We need to collect rainwater because with each passing day, we will face less rainfall and more drought. Another important point is that we should not pollute our lakes, ponds, rivers or streams," Kılıç said.

crisis ,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Annual inflation edges up to 64.8 percent

Annual inflation edges up to 64.8 percent
LATEST NEWS

  1. Annual inflation edges up to 64.8 percent

    Annual inflation edges up to 64.8 percent

  2. FM meets with Iraqi Turkmen leader in Ankara

    FM meets with Iraqi Turkmen leader in Ankara

  3. 56 criminals wanted by Interpol arrested in major op

    56 criminals wanted by Interpol arrested in major op

  4. Iran's Raisi due in Ankara, regional issues top agenda

    Iran's Raisi due in Ankara, regional issues top agenda

  5. Japan quake toll rises to 62 as weather hampers rescuers

    Japan quake toll rises to 62 as weather hampers rescuers
Recommended
FM meets with Iraqi Turkmen leader in Ankara

FM meets with Iraqi Turkmen leader in Ankara
56 criminals wanted by Interpol arrested in major op

56 criminals wanted by Interpol arrested in major op
Irans Raisi due in Ankara, regional issues top agenda

Iran's Raisi due in Ankara, regional issues top agenda
Injured Ukrainian climber rescued from Mount Ağrı

Injured Ukrainian climber rescued from Mount Ağrı
New price display regulation for eateries in full effect

New price display regulation for eateries in full effect
Istanbul to witness snowfall in mid-January: Expert

Istanbul to witness snowfall in mid-January: Expert
WORLD Japan quake toll rises to 62 as weather hampers rescuers

Japan quake toll rises to 62 as weather hampers rescuers

Japanese rescuers scrambled to search for survivors Wednesday as authorities warned of landslides and heavy rain after a powerful earthquake that killed at least 62 people.
ECONOMY Annual inflation edges up to 64.8 percent

Annual inflation edges up to 64.8 percent

Türkiye’s annual consumer price inflation rate quickened from 61.98 percent in November to 64.77 percent in December, the data from the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) showed on Jan. 3.
SPORTS Football federation under fire after row over Saudi-hosted Super Cup

Football federation under fire after row over Saudi-hosted Super Cup

The Turkish Football Federation (TFF) is facing severe criticism for allowing the Turkish Super Cup final between two Istanbul giants to be played in Riyadh, only to postpone it hours before kickoff due to a row with its Saudi hosts.