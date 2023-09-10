Expert team restores damaged historical artwork

ISTANBUL
A team of experts is currently restoring 200-year-old paintings at the Painting Museum of the National Palaces Directorate.

The Painting Restoration and Conservation Workshop, which operates in Istanbul’s Beşiktaş district, makes the priceless historical paintings belonging to the rich painting collection of the National Palaces suitable for display again.

The experts have currently been working on five paintings from the 19th century in different styles and sizes for a while. The paintings belonging to the Painting Museum, which are initially examined by experts, are restored and documented with various machines and painted according to their materials and needs.

In addition to the restoration works, the experts are also continuing their research on the period to which the artifacts belong and by whom they were painted, local media reported.

Among the restored works are paintings of Yavuz Sultan Selim, Sultan Selim III, landscapes of Istanbul, and some artworks bearing traces of Iranian culture.

Speaking to local media, Hatice Biga, the workshop's supervisor, said they effectively intervene in the deterioration processes of the historical paintings in the National Palaces inventory.

“We carry out the restorations of damaged and deteriorated paintings. We work with a team of eight people. A process related to the deterioration of the incoming work in terms of material and technique is considered first. The type of deterioration and damage and what needs to be done for each work is always specific to each painting. Therefore, our job requires a special study on each work,” she said.

Following their restoration, all the paintings restored in the workshop will be exhibited in many different locations within the National Palaces Directorate, the expert added.

