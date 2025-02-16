Expectations mainly drive demand in housing market

Expectations mainly drive demand in housing market

ISTANBUL
Expectations mainly drive demand in housing market

Expectations regarding interest rates and where home prices would be headed appear to be the main driver of the strong demand in the housing market, which has seen double-digit annual growth rates since July last year.

Last month home sales surged nearly 40 percent year-on-year to more than 112,000 units, buoyed by the 183 percent increase in mortgage-financed sales.

Consumers are once again turning to residential property, which had long been considered as a “safe haven.”

Demand for homes was weak during 2023 and in the first half 2024, when people parked their money at other instruments, such as deposit accounts which offered high returns, to protect themselves in an environment of rampant inflation.

But this appeared to have changed over the last months, with the anticipation that home prices will increase and home loans will become more costly.

This unleashed the pent-up demand in the housing market, according to the sector representatives.

In the past months, some deposit holders took their money out of banks and started to buy homes, thinking that home prices had hit bottom and would pick up in the period ahead.

Some consumers also are taking out loans to buy homes even though interest rates on home loans are still high.

Those who opted for this option assume that if interest rates decline more people will get loans to purchase homes, which will eventually drive prices higher.

Home prices rose 25 percent in January annually and 1 percent monthly in nominal terms.

However, when adjusted for inflation, home prices fell 13 percent year-on-year, according to Endeksa, which collects data on the housing market.

The average home price in Türkiye was 3.95 million Turkish Liras in January. For Istanbul, this was 5.3 million liras, according to Endeksa.

Interest Rates,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() CHP mayors urge İmamoğlu to join presidential primaries

CHP mayors urge İmamoğlu to join presidential primaries
LATEST NEWS

  1. CHP mayors urge İmamoğlu to join presidential primaries

    CHP mayors urge İmamoğlu to join presidential primaries

  2. Shipment of 'heavy' US bombs arrives in Israel

    Shipment of 'heavy' US bombs arrives in Israel

  3. Greek Cyprus, Egypt set to ink two natural gas agreements

    Greek Cyprus, Egypt set to ink two natural gas agreements

  4. Türkiye sees 2,370 gun violence deaths in 2024: Report

    Türkiye sees 2,370 gun violence deaths in 2024: Report

  5. Italian prosecutors hold Istanbul talks on notorious Turkish gang

    Italian prosecutors hold Istanbul talks on notorious Turkish gang
Recommended
X debt sale signals growing investor confidence

X debt sale signals growing investor confidence
Cryptocurrency promoted by Argentinas Milei crashes

Cryptocurrency promoted by Argentina's Milei crashes
Mali gold mine accident kills at least 48, say local sources

Mali gold mine accident kills at least 48, say local sources
Donald Trump’s tariffs fuel anxiety in US auto industry

Donald Trump’s tariffs fuel anxiety in US auto industry
Fintech firm iyzico acquires Paynet for $87 million

Fintech firm iyzico acquires Paynet for $87 million
Chinese carmaker Chery may build factory in Samsun: Minister

Chinese carmaker Chery may build factory in Samsun: Minister
WORLD Shipment of heavy US bombs arrives in Israel

Shipment of 'heavy' US bombs arrives in Israel

Israel's defense ministry said Sunday that a shipment of "heavy" U.S.-made bombs arrived overnight in Israel, as Marco Rubio began his first visit to the country as Washington's top diplomat.

ECONOMY X debt sale signals growing investor confidence

X debt sale signals growing investor confidence

Banks that helped Elon Musk finance his $44 billion acquisition of Twitter, have successfully sold a chunk of their acquisition debt in the company, indicating surging investor confidence amid the Tesla tycoon's outsize role in the Trump administration.

SPORTS Alperen Şengün makes history as 2nd Turkish player to become an NBA All-Star

Alperen Şengün makes history as 2nd Turkish player to become an NBA All-Star

Houston Rockets center Alperen Şengün was named an NBA All-Star for the first time in his career on Thursday.
﻿