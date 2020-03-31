Expect big changes from virus: Turkish business group

  • March 31 2020 10:08:00

ISTANBUL - Anadolu Agency
Test tube with fake blood labelled with the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) is placed on dollar banknotes in this illustration taken March 27, 2020. (REUTERS File Photo)

The coronavirus pandemic is likely to make sweeping changes to people's habits, including vacations, diets, technology, and investment, the head of the Foreign Economic Relations Board of Turkey (DEIK) said on March 30.

After the emergence of the virus in Turkey several weeks ago, the group started to hold all its meetings via telecom links, President Nail Olpak said in a video conference.

He also said that all personnel on the board currently work from their homes.

DEIK is focused on public health and maintaining the group’s activities, Olpak underlined.

Turkey's ambassadors to Beijing and Seoul also took part in the video conference, sharing their observations of how China and South Korea handled the pandemic.

