Exhibition displays Ottoman and Republic-era objects

ANKARA
As part of the 100th anniversary of the Turkish Republic, an exhibition, displaying Ottoman and Republican-era objects, was opened to visitors at the Presidential National Library in Turkish capital Ankara.

Titled “Power and Memory, The Power of Art,” the exhibition features decorations, coins, medals and precious documents, kept in the Mint and Stamp Printing Collections.

Yaşar Çukur, an official from the General Directorate of Mint and Stamp Print House, said that for the first time in Türkiye, this comprehensive and extensive collection was co-operated with the Ministry of Treasury and the Presidential National Library.

Çukur stated that visitors can see the 2,700-year history of money in the collection, and added, “It is possible to see coins from the first Lydians to the Republican period in the collection. We divided the collection into three. There are orders, which are unique in Türkiye, along with commemorative coins and the coins in circulation. There are also ancient coins, Ottoman coins and Republican coins. Lydian coins, Ancient Greek coins and Alexander’s coin from ancient period coins are available in the collection.”

Stating that 40 medals are exhibited in the collection, Çukur said, “The first medal is Ferahi medal from the time of the Sultan Mahmut III, and our last medal is from the reign of Vahdettin.”

“There are also 12 orders and decorative figures. They are among the priceless works of art in the world.”

Stating that the Order of Compassion in the exhibition is the first gift officially given to women in the world, Çukur said, “It was given to women by the order of Abdulhamit Han. It is available in two types. We can think of it as the women’s Nobel of that period. It has been given to about 100 people in history. It is made of gold. There are rubies and precious stones on it.”

The exhibition can be seen at the Presidential National Library Anatolian Hall.

