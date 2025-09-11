Executive says Togg should eventually go public

MUNICH
Togg Board Chairman Fuat Tosyalı has said that Türkiye’s electric vehicle manufacturer should eventually go public, though not immediately.

“Not today, and not in the very short term, but Togg must definitely be publicly offered. Its shares should be offered to the public,” Tosyalı stated.

He, however, stressed that profitability and achieving strategic targets must come first. “Once we have positioned Togg on the ground we aim for, we can bring in those who wish to become stakeholders, and I believe it should be publicly offered,” he added.

Tosyalı noted that Togg’s annual production capacity stands at 175,000 units, a figure they aim to reach with the addition of other models.

Company executives revealed that Togg is already working on its third model, the T8X, a B-segment SUV, and plans to bring it to market faster than initially expected.

The announcement came as Togg showcased its range of innovative products and mobility ecosystem at the IAA Mobility 2025 event in Munich.

CEO Gürcan Karakaş said that Germany, as the largest market, represents the right and most challenging place for the company to compete.

He noted that success in Germany could pave the way for global success. “We want to continue with what we learned in Germany and move forward to France and Italy,” he said.

Karakaş added that the T8X will be a smaller version of the T10X.

“Normally, such a product would be released in two and a half years, but we’re currently striving for a release in about two years,” he said.

 

