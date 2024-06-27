Excitement builds for 98th Gazi Race as horse-racing goes digital

Dilara Özer – ISTANBUL
The most prestigious event in Turkish horse racing, the 98th Gazi Race, is set to take place on June 30 at the Veliefendi Racecourse in Istanbul.

The race, named in honor of modern Turkish Republic founder Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, marks a significant moment on the country's equestrian calendar and is anticipated with great enthusiasm by race fans and industry stakeholders alike.

It was established to promote and develop horse breeding and racing in Türkiye and reflects Atatürk's vision of modernizing and advancing various aspects of Turkish society, including sports.

Over the years, the event has seen various improvements in terms of racecourse facilities, technology and international standards to maintain its prestigious status.

With the rise of platforms like Hipodrom.com, Türkiye's first legal virtual dealer in horse racing games, the Gazi Race is entering a new era of digital engagement. These platforms provide broader access to the race, allowing fans to participate and follow the event more closely.

"While embracing equestrianism, we pioneer the digitalization of the industry," said Ersin Erdem, General Manager of the platform.

Erdem emphasized that one of their key priorities is to remind race fans of the integral place of horses in Turkish culture.

The platform aims to attract a wider audience to equestrianism, with the values of friendship and loyalty inherent in the sport.

To mark the 98th Gazi Koşusu, Hipodrom.com will premiere the film "Remember," celebrating the rich heritage of Turkish equestrianism from nomadic tribes of the early Turks to its place in historic battles.

"As we organize the Gazi Race for the 98th time, we will say 'Remember' and salute our noble comrades in our distinguished history," Emre Kokkaya, Deputy General Manager of the platform, remarked.


