Excavations to begin in İzmir’s basilica

  • July 02 2021 07:00:00

ISTANBUL
The 2021 season excavations at the Ayasuluk Hill and St. Jean Monument will start on July 4 in Izmir.

Expert researchers from Istanbul University, Akdeniz University, Ege University, Dokuz Eylül University and Manisa Celal Bayar University will take part in the excavations.

“Another area of work will be the fortification walls built by the commanders of Alexander the Great. We believe that the findings we will discover during the season will make significant contributions to the world of archeology. Ephesus and its component and Ayasuluk Hill are among the most important tourism destinations of our country. Excavations and restorations that will take place here will increase the attractiveness of the area and contribute to the country’s economy,” said Fırat Banaydın, the head of excavations.

The 2021 excavations will be carried out in the basilica where St. John is believed to have written the Bible, inside and around the Hagia Sophia, and the contemporary church where St. John’s grave monument is located.

Turkey,

