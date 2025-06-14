Excavation season begins at Blaundos Ancient City

UŞAK
The 2025 excavation season has officially begun at Blaundos Ancient City, located the western province of Uşak's Ulubey district.

 

The ancient city, perched on a high plateau surrounded by deep valleys, dates back to the Hellenistic period and later flourished under Roman rule. Known for its well-preserved city walls, temples, theater, stadium and colonnaded streets, Blaundos offers key insights into the urban planning and architectural practices of the ancient world.

 

Before the start of this year’s excavations, Uşak Governor Naci Aktaş toured the site and received a briefing from Provincial Director of Culture and Tourism Yavuz Çakar on the work planned for the season.

Marking the symbolic start, Aktaş struck the first blow of the spade, initiating the new phase of the archaeological work. Excavations at the ancient site first began in 2018.

 

In a statement to the press, Aktaş said that this year’s operations will be carried out by a 20-member team and focus on the northern temple, the stadium and the colonnaded street.

 

“Our aim is to uncover the rich cultural heritage of both our province and our country,” Aktaş said. “Through these efforts we also seek to enhance Uşak’s visibility as a cultural and tourism destination, opening it up further to both local and international visitors.”

