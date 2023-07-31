Excavation alleged to be ‘treasure hunt’

BOLU

An excavation work ongoing in the northern province of Bolu under the supervision of the prosecutor’s office has raised suspicions as locals allege that diggings were started with the intention of “uncovering gold and treasures.”

On the grounds of a secret judicial investigation conducted by the Bolu Chief Public Prosecutor's Office, excavation work was started in April in Kovucak village of Bolu’s Mudurnu district.

It was reported that 15 miners from the Zonguldak Üzülmez Directorate of the Turkish Coal Authority were brought to the region in May after about a month of work. The miners went underground in the area and continued the excavation works.

While the mysterious excavation continues in great secrecy, the intense security measures taken by the gendarmerie teams draw the attention of locals since it was learned that no one, including landowners, can approach the excavation site. The area around the excavation site is monitored 24 hours a day with dozens of security cameras.

According to local media, the entrance to the site is also sealed.

It has also been claimed that the phones of mine workers and other workers are collected every day before the excavation in order to prevent them from taking pictures during the excavations.

Teams from the Bolu Provincial Directorate of Culture and Tourism are not involved in the excavations. No official information is given about what the mysterious excavation is looking for.

Villagers told local media that in the past many people came and started diggings in the area in the hope of finding treasure.

Mehmet Kapucu, a local living in the village, stated there might be “gold and treasure” there as officials do not let anyone near the region.