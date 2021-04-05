Ex-soldiers' declaration unacceptable: Erdoğan

ANKARA

A recent declaration released by retired admirals is unacceptable and is a malicious attempt, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has said.

“Turning issues that can be resolved within democracy and rule of law into the pretext of coup declarations is not a demonstration of constitutional allegiance against the political authority, but a clear threat to the constitution,” Erdoğan said on April 5 following a meeting with top officials at the Presidential Complex.

He said the declaration cannot be seen as exercising freedom of expression.

“It is not the job of retired admirals to come together and publish declarations that contain hints of a coup on a political debate,” he said.

“Freedom of expression does not include a language that threatens the government of the country with a coup d’état.”

Erdoğan also said Turkey remained committed to the Montreux Convention on its straits and is aware of its benefits