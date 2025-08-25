Evergrande delisted from Hong Kong stock exchange

Evergrande delisted from Hong Kong stock exchange

HONG KONG
Evergrande delisted from Hong Kong stock exchange

Shares in heavily indebted China Evergrande Group were taken off the Hong Kong Stock Exchange Monday, capping a grim reversal of fortune for the once-booming property developer.

A committee at the bourse had decided earlier this month to cancel Evergrande's listing after it failed to meet a July deadline to resume trading, suspended since early last year.

The delisting Monday marks the latest milestone for a firm whose painful downward spiral has become symbolic of China's long-standing property sector woes.

Once the country's biggest real estate firm, Evergrande was worth more than $50 billion at its peak and helped propel China's rapid economic growth in recent decades.

But it defaulted in 2021 after years of struggling to repay creditors.

A Hong Kong court issued a winding-up order for Evergrande in January 2024, ruling that the company had failed to come up with a suitable debt repayment plan.

The firm's debt load is bigger than the previously estimated amount of $27.5 billion.

Evergrande's saga has been closely followed by observers assessing the health of the world's second-largest economy.

After a decades-long construction boom fuelled by rapid urbanisation, China's property sector began to show worrying signs in 2020, when Beijing announced new rules to limit excessive borrowing.

With Evergrande's default the following year and other complications across the industry continuing, a return to the boom years has proven elusive for policymakers.

The crisis has also dampened consumer sentiment at a time when economists argue that China must shift towards a new growth model driven more by domestic spending rather than investment.

delisted,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() France summons US ambassador over letter about antisemitism

France summons US ambassador over letter about antisemitism
LATEST NEWS

  1. France summons US ambassador over letter about antisemitism

    France summons US ambassador over letter about antisemitism

  2. Turkish president slams Israeli attack on Gaza hospital

    Turkish president slams Israeli attack on Gaza hospital

  3. Former MKE head detained in crime group probe

    Former MKE head detained in crime group probe

  4. İYİ Party gears up for next ordinary convention

    İYİ Party gears up for next ordinary convention

  5. Ukrainian veterans triumph over war injuries in Bosphorus swim

    Ukrainian veterans triumph over war injuries in Bosphorus swim
Recommended
Tax shake-up may fuel August sales surge in auto market

Tax shake-up may fuel August sales surge in auto market
Türkiye’s cruise tourism sees best July in 12 years

Türkiye’s cruise tourism sees best July in 12 years
German business morale inches up after US-EU deal

German business morale inches up after US-EU deal
Business confidence rises, but factory utilization slips

Business confidence rises, but factory utilization slips
China coal power surges even as renewables hit record high

China coal power surges even as renewables hit record high
ECB’s Lagarde warns about central bank independence

ECB’s Lagarde warns about central bank independence
WORLD France summons US ambassador over letter about antisemitism

France summons US ambassador over letter about antisemitism

France's foreign ministry officials met on Aug. 25 with a representative of U.S. ambassador Charles Kushner after the American diplomat was summoned over his letter to French President Emmanuel Macron alleging the country did not do enough to combat antisemitism.
ECONOMY Tax shake-up may fuel August sales surge in auto market

Tax shake-up may fuel August sales surge in auto market

A sweeping overhaul of Türkiye's Special Consumption Tax (SCT) system at the end of July has flipped the country’s automotive market dynamics, driving demand for domestically produced vehicles and setting the stage for a potential all-time sales record in August.  
SPORTS Osimhen completes 75 mln euro move to Galatasaray

Osimhen completes 75 mln euro move to Galatasaray

Napoli striker Victor Osimhen has completed his permanent move to Turkish champion Galatasaray in a 75 million euro ($87.5 million) four-year deal, becoming the most expensive player ever for the club and Turkish football.  
﻿