Evans wins Turkey Rally to take lead in WRC title race

  • September 20 2020 16:02:00

Evans wins Turkey Rally to take lead in WRC title race

MARMARIS-Agence France-Presse
Evans wins Turkey Rally to take lead in WRC title race

Welshman Elfyn Evans came from behind to win the Turkey Rally on Sept. 20 and, with fellow Toyota driver Sebastien Ogier abandoning, took over the lead in the World Championship.    

Evans began the day in fourth, a minute behind the leader Thierry Neuville and also trailing the two Sebastiens, Ogier and  Loeb.    

As his rivals picked up punctures on the opening stage of the day, 

Evans gained ground and kept up the pace to win all four stages, finishing the race 35.2 seconds ahead of Neuville with 46-year-old Loeb, a nine-time champion, completing the podium.     

"It's been a tough weekend," said Evans.    

"We were there or thereabouts most of the weekend, and we thought that yesterday afternoon was game over with a chance for victory. We really tried to drive well and stay in the middle of the road."    

With two races remaining in Italy and Belgium, Evans holds a 19-point lead over Ogier in the championship.     

"I'm well aware that there is a bit of luck that needs to go your way and I never like to inherit positions from others in that way," the Welshman said.     

"This is the nature of Rally Turkey especially, and we knew this coming into the weekend."    

Neuville and Loeb, in their Hyundais, both picked up early punctures as did Ogier whose race ended when an engine warning light came on and smoke began billowing from under the bonnet.     

"A disaster... not our weekend," said Ogier during the day's first stage.    

The Power Stage finale allowed Neuville to glean five bonus points while his teammate Ott Tanak, who abandoned on Saturday, took four points to remain in contention for the world title.    

Defending champion Tanak, who won the previous rally in his native Estonia, is 27 points behind Evans.  

World Rally Championship,

MOST POPULAR

  1. A magical journey into the sea: Turkey’s underwater museum

    A magical journey into the sea: Turkey’s underwater museum

  2. Turkey summons Greek envoy on despicable news headline, says FM

    Turkey summons Greek envoy on despicable news headline, says FM

  3. Top 25 Turkish TV series, according to Forbes

    Top 25 Turkish TV series, according to Forbes

  4. Paris, Ankara ease rhetoric over tension in east Med

    Paris, Ankara ease rhetoric over tension in east Med

  5. Turkey overcoming pandemic's economic effects: Erdoğan

    Turkey overcoming pandemic's economic effects: Erdoğan
Recommended
Beşiktaş draw 1-1 with Antalyaspor

Beşiktaş draw 1-1 with Antalyaspor
Neuville leads Rally Turkey at end of day 2

Neuville leads Rally Turkey at end of day 2
Başakşehir, Galatasaray to clash in Turkish Süper Lig

Başakşehir, Galatasaray to clash in Turkish Süper Lig
Gruelling Turkey Rally current stop for three-way title tussle

Gruelling Turkey Rally current stop for three-way title tussle
Galatasaray advance to Europa League 3rd qualifying round

Galatasaray advance to Europa League 3rd qualifying round
Istanbul Park racetrack famed for challenging corners

Istanbul Park racetrack famed for challenging corners
WORLD WHO endorses protocol for virus herbal medicine trials

WHO endorses protocol for virus herbal medicine trials

The World Health Organization endorsed on Sept. 19 a protocol for testing African herbal medicines as potential treatments for the coronavirus and other epidemics.  

ECONOMY Turkish agricultural sector grows steadily, minister says

Turkish agricultural sector grows steadily, minister says

The Turkish agriculture sector’s annual average growth rate is much higher than its OECD and EU peers, with 2.7 percent in the last 10 years, the treasury and finance minister has said.
SPORTS Evans wins Turkey Rally to take lead in WRC title race

Evans wins Turkey Rally to take lead in WRC title race

Welshman Elfyn Evans came from behind to win the Turkey Rally on Sept. 20 and, with fellow Toyota driver Sebastien Ogier abandoning, took over the lead in the World Championship.    