EV sales hit record in UK but still behind target

EV sales hit record in UK but still behind target

LONDON
EV sales hit record in UK but still behind target

The U.K. car industry sold a record number of all-electric vehicles in 2024 but still fell short of the government's mandated targets, an industry trade body has said.

Battery electric vehicles made up 19.6 percent of new cars sold last year, said the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders, which was below the government's 22-percent target for carmakers.

The SMMT reported a "record annual volume" of 382,000 battery electric vehicles sold in the U.K. last year.

The automobile trade body had already warned in October that carmakers were at risk of missing government targets, with manufacturers facing government penalties of 15,000 pounds ($18,625) per polluting vehicle sold above the limits.

However, the government has since assured that it expects all manufacturers to avoid the penalties in 2024 by taking advantage of flexibility mechanisms that will take into account, among other things, emissions reductions across the whole fleet.

The group's chief executive, Mike Hawes, said that while the market share of electric vehicles grew, this came at a "huge cost" to the industry.

He referred to the "billions invested in new models" supplemented by "unsustainable" incentives provided by the industry.

The SMMT also warned that reaching the thresholds in 2025 will be "even more intense" with the mandates pushed up to 28 percent of cars sold.

Overall, the SMMT reported that the number of new vehicles registered in the U.K. increased to almost 2 million, up by 2.6 percent year-on-year.

UK, EV,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() FM highlights Ankaras commitment to Syrian stability, regional peace

FM highlights Ankara's commitment to Syrian stability, regional peace
LATEST NEWS

  1. FM highlights Ankara's commitment to Syrian stability, regional peace

    FM highlights Ankara's commitment to Syrian stability, regional peace

  2. Hezbollah warns ‘patience might run out’ over Israeli violations

    Hezbollah warns ‘patience might run out’ over Israeli violations

  3. AKP set to submit cybersecurity bill to parliament

    AKP set to submit cybersecurity bill to parliament

  4. Probe against Bolu mayor over remarks on Syrians

    Probe against Bolu mayor over remarks on Syrians

  5. Erdoğan: Goal is a 'terrorism-free' Türkiye

    Erdoğan: Goal is a 'terrorism-free' Türkiye
Recommended
China’s Central Bank vows moderately loose monetary policy

China’s Central Bank vows 'moderately loose' monetary policy
Musk projects his hard-right influence in Europe

Musk projects his hard-right influence in Europe
NYC starts driver congestion charging despite opposition

NYC starts driver congestion charging despite opposition
Türkiye’s gaming ecosystem emerges as new powerhouse

Türkiye’s gaming ecosystem emerges as new powerhouse
Morgan Stanley expects another 250bps cut this month

Morgan Stanley expects another 250bps cut this month
E-commerce volume reaches 3.4 trillion Turkish Liras

E-commerce volume reaches 3.4 trillion Turkish Liras
WORLD Hezbollah warns ‘patience might run out’ over Israeli violations

Hezbollah warns ‘patience might run out’ over Israeli violations

Hezbollah chief Naim Qassem has said that the group is prepared to respond to Israeli violations of their Lebanon ceasefire even before the expiry of a 60-day deadline for Israel to withdraw.
ECONOMY China’s Central Bank vows moderately loose monetary policy

China’s Central Bank vows 'moderately loose' monetary policy

China's Central Bank has outlined a "moderately loose" monetary plan aimed at boosting domestic demand to spur growth, days after President Xi Jinping called for more proactive macroeconomic policies.

SPORTS Galatasaray crowned winter champion in Süper Lig

Galatasaray crowned winter champion in Süper Lig

Galatasaray ended the first half of the Turkish Süper Lig season atop the standings, eight points clear of its closest follower thanks to a Victor Osimhen-led 5-1 win over Kayserispor on Dec. 22 night.
﻿