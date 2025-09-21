EV charging sockets in Türkiye exceed 33,000 in August

ISTANBUL

Türkiye’s electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure continued to expand in August, with the number of charging sockets rising 2.8 percent from the previous month to reach 33,592, according to the Energy Market Regulatory Authority’s (EPDK) latest monthly report.

The total installed capacity of charging stations increased by 3.7 percent month-on-month to 2,461 megawatts. In August, charging stations consumed 55.3 million kilowatt-hours of electricity, 63.8 percent of which — or 35.3 million kWh — came from “green” charging stations certified under the Renewable Energy Guarantee of Origin (YEK-G) scheme. The remaining 20 million kWh was supplied by other stations.

Green charging stations, which verify that the electricity used is generated from renewable sources, play a key role in reducing EVs’ carbon footprint and promoting clean energy use.

Istanbul led the country in consumption with 12,285 megawatt-hours, followed by Ankara with 5,732 MWh and Izmir with 3,599 MWh.

The number of AC charging sockets rose 2.1 percent from July to 19,284, while DC sockets increased 3.7 percent to 14,308. In July, the figures stood at 18,888 for AC and 13,794 for DC.

Meanwhile, Türkiye’s EV fleet grew 6.5 percent in August, climbing from 291,775 in July to 310,668 vehicles.