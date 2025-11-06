EU’s Kallas calls Türkiye 'key partner, significant regional actor'

EU’s Kallas calls Türkiye 'key partner, significant regional actor'

GENEVA
EU’s Kallas calls Türkiye key partner, significant regional actor

EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas on Wednesday said Türkiye continues to be a fundamental partner for the bloc and an important regional player.

Speaking at a press conference in the Greek Cypriot administration alongside Foreign Minister Konstantinos Kombos, Kallas said the EU maintains constructive engagement with Türkiye in areas of shared interest.

"We have positive engagement with Türkiye in areas of common interest. Türkiye remains a key partner for the European Union and a significant regional actor," she said.

However, she noted that Türkiye's EU accession process has been "frozen" since 2018 due to concerns over democratic standards and judicial independence.

Kallas also highlighted the Cyprus issue as a major factor in Türkiye-EU relations, stressing that the EU fully supports UN-led efforts toward a settlement.

"Of course, neither Türkiye nor the EU will govern the island of Cyprus in the future," she said. "The Greek and Turkish Cypriots must live together and find solutions to common challenges. Both communities need a sustainable solution.”

When asked whether Türkiye could be part of Europe's defense architecture, Kallas noted increasing defense spending and industrial development among EU members.

She added that when European defense production is insufficient, external procurement may be necessary, pointing to the European Security Action Programme (SAFE) as an existing mechanism balancing defense readiness and support for Ukraine.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() US set for travel chaos as flights cut due to govt shutdown

US set for travel chaos as flights cut due to govt shutdown
LATEST NEWS

  1. US set for travel chaos as flights cut due to govt shutdown

    US set for travel chaos as flights cut due to govt shutdown

  2. New country to join Abraham Accords: US envoy

    New country to join Abraham Accords: US envoy

  3. Pope meets with Palestinian president, reiterates urgent need for Gaza aid

    Pope meets with Palestinian president, reiterates urgent need for Gaza aid

  4. Sudan paramilitaries agree to mediators' truce proposal

    Sudan paramilitaries agree to mediators' truce proposal

  5. Israeli jets strike southern Lebanon towns, escalates attacks

    Israeli jets strike southern Lebanon towns, escalates attacks
Recommended
Erdoğan: We raise the bar in education every day

Erdoğan: We raise the bar in education every day
Vatican delegation visits Bursa ahead of Pope’s trip

Vatican delegation visits Bursa ahead of Pope’s trip
CHP leader probed for insulting president, prosecutor

CHP leader probed for 'insulting' president, prosecutor
Parliament delays panel meeting amid Öcalan visit debate

Parliament delays panel meeting amid Öcalan visit debate
6 journalists summoned over İmamoğlu reports as part of corruption probe

6 journalists summoned over İmamoğlu reports as part of corruption probe
Primary school stands out with 21 pairs of twins

Primary school stands out with 21 pairs of twins
Hamas thanks Türkiye for role in Gaza ceasefire

Hamas thanks Türkiye for role in Gaza ceasefire
WORLD US set for travel chaos as flights cut due to govt shutdown

US set for travel chaos as flights cut due to govt shutdown

Travelers across the United States prepared on Nov. 6 for potential chaos ahead of widespread flight cancellations ordered by authorities due to the federal government shutdown.
ECONOMY November sales to give big boost to e-commerce sector

November sales to give big boost to e-commerce sector

Türkiye’s e-commerce industry is preparing for a record-breaking November, with sales expected to reach around 500 billion Turkish Liras ($11.9 billion) during the month’s flurry of discount campaigns.

SPORTS Galatasaray eyes another win in Champions League

Galatasaray eyes another win in Champions League

Galatasaray travels to the Netherlands on Nov. 5 to take on Ajax in a Champions League match, hoping to extend its winning streak in the showpiece competition to three matches.
﻿