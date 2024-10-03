EU's Borrell defends UN Chief Guterres, deplores attacks on his peace efforts

EU's Borrell defends UN Chief Guterres, deplores attacks on his peace efforts

BRUSSELS
EUs Borrell defends UN Chief Guterres, deplores attacks on his peace efforts

The European Union's foreign policy chief voiced support on Wednesday for U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres' efforts to secure peace, particularly in the Middle East, and condemned the "unjustified attacks" against him.

"We support the U.N. Secretary General @AntonioGuterres in his tireless efforts to achieve peace in all the conflicts and particularly in the Middle East," Josep Borrell wrote on X.

"We deplore the unjustified attacks against him as well as the unacceptable number of casualties among U.N. humanitarian workers," he added.

Earlier, Israel declared Guterres "persona non grata," banning him from the country after he called for urgent de-escalation in the Middle East.

Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz justified the decision, claiming Guterres did not "unequivocally condemn" Iran for its missile attack on Israel on Tuesday.

After the strikes, Guterres stated, "I condemn the broadening of the Middle East conflict with escalation after escalation" and urged an immediate ceasefire.

"Anyone who cannot unequivocally condemn Iran's heinous attack on Israel does not deserve to step foot on Israeli soil," said Katz in a statement.

"This is an anti-Israel Secretary-General who lends support to terrorists, rapists, and murderers," he said.

Katz added that Guterres, who he said supported the "murderers of Hamas, Hezbollah, the Houthis, and now Iran, the mothership of global terror, will be remembered as a stain on the history of the U.N. for generations to come.”

 

UN,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Türkiye condemns Israeli airstrike on Tulkarem, calls for global action

Türkiye condemns Israeli airstrike on Tulkarem, calls for global action
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye condemns Israeli airstrike on Tulkarem, calls for global action

    Türkiye condemns Israeli airstrike on Tulkarem, calls for global action

  2. Türkiye offers humanitarian assistance to Bosnia-Herzegovina after deadly floods

    Türkiye offers humanitarian assistance to Bosnia-Herzegovina after deadly floods

  3. Haiti reeling after 70 killed in gang attack

    Haiti reeling after 70 killed in gang attack

  4. Israeli strikes rock Beirut, Iran says its allies 'will not back down'

    Israeli strikes rock Beirut, Iran says its allies 'will not back down'

  5. Biden says 'not confident' of peaceful US election

    Biden says 'not confident' of peaceful US election
Recommended
Haiti reeling after 70 killed in gang attack

Haiti reeling after 70 killed in gang attack
Israeli strikes rock Beirut, Iran says its allies will not back down

Israeli strikes rock Beirut, Iran says its allies 'will not back down'

Biden says not confident of peaceful US election

Biden says 'not confident' of peaceful US election
A year on, diplomacy falters, faces new challenges in face of Gaza attacks

A year on, diplomacy falters, faces new challenges in face of Gaza attacks
Thousands rally in Austria against far right Freedom Party

Thousands rally in Austria against far right Freedom Party
India asks top court to heed marital rape leniency

India asks top court to heed marital rape leniency
Ukrainian officials warn of water shortages in country’s east

Ukrainian officials warn of water shortages in country’s east
WORLD Haiti reeling after 70 killed in gang attack

Haiti reeling after 70 killed in gang attack

The Haitian government has deployed specialist anti-gang police units, it said Friday, after an apparent massacre northwest of Port-au-Prince that the United Nations said left at least 70 dead.

ECONOMY Eyes turn to Central Bank after September inflation release

Eyes turn to Central Bank after September inflation release

Eyes are now on the Central Bank after inflation in September came in above expectations, while Governor Fatih Karahan has reiterated that the bank will maintain its tight stance.
SPORTS Beşiktaş, Fenerbahçe in Europa League tests

Beşiktaş, Fenerbahçe in Europa League tests

Two Turkish clubs launch their Europa League league stage campaigns on Sept. 26, when Beşiktaş travels to Ajax and Fenerbahçe hosts Union SG.
﻿