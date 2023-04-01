Eurozone inflation falls sharply to 6.9 pct in March

Eurozone inflation falls sharply to 6.9 pct in March

BRUSSLES
Eurozone inflation falls sharply to 6.9 pct in March

Inflation in the eurozone slowed more sharply than expected in March but food prices jumped even as energy costs eased, official data showed on March 31.

Consumer prices rose by 6.9 percent on an annual basis, down from 8.5 percent in February, according to the European Union’s statistics agency.

Analysts for Bloomberg and financial data firm FactSet had forecast the inflation rate to reach 7.1 percent in the 20-nation single currency area in March.

Energy prices fell by 0.9 percent after rising by 13.7 percent in February, according to Eurostat.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine sent oil and gas prices soaring last year but they have become more stable in recent months, helped also by mild weather.

Food and drink prices rose, however, by 15.4 percent in March, compared with 15 percent in the previous month, it added.

Despite falling from a peak of 10.6 percent in October, eurozone inflation still remains well above the European Central Bank’s two-percent target.

The ECB has raised interest rates repeatedly to tame red-hot inflation but the size of the next rate hike is unclear after recent turbulence in the banking sector.

Fears over price growth remain as the eurozone’s core inflation, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, edged up to 5.7 percent in March from 5.6 percent a month earlier.

“Descending headline inflation thanks to cooling energy prices will not be enough for the ECB to stop tightening, as policymakers are looking for clear signs of core inflation easing,” said Riccardo Marcelli Fabiani, economist at Oxford Economics.

But inflation also dropped in some of Europe’s biggest economies in March, fuelling hopes that the region is past the worst price increases.

In Germany, price growth slowed to 7.4 percent in March from 8.7 percent in the first two months of 2022.

Inflation reached 5.6 percent in France in March, compared to 6.3 percent the previous month.

It plummeted further in Spain to 3.3 percent from six percent in February.

Among the 20 countries that use the euro, Luxembourg had the lowest inflation rate, reaching 3.0 percent in February, Eurostat said.

According to other Eurostat data published on March 31, the unemployment rate in the eurozone remained stable in February at 6.6 percent.

Economy,

TÜRKIYE Türkiye to overcome grave earthquake disaster: Erdoğan

Türkiye to overcome grave earthquake disaster: Erdoğan

LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye to overcome grave earthquake disaster: Erdoğan

    Türkiye to overcome grave earthquake disaster: Erdoğan

  2. Italy temporarily blocks ChatGPT over privacy concerns

    Italy temporarily blocks ChatGPT over privacy concerns

  3. Tornadoes strike Arkansas, Illinois; 4 dead, dozens injured

    Tornadoes strike Arkansas, Illinois; 4 dead, dozens injured

  4. Trump 'shocked' by indictment but 'ready to fight'

    Trump 'shocked' by indictment but 'ready to fight'

  5. Andrew Tate moved from detention to house arrest in Romania

    Andrew Tate moved from detention to house arrest in Romania
Recommended
Turkic states should increase energy cooperation: Minister

Turkic states should increase energy cooperation: Minister
UK inks biggest trade deal after Brexit

UK inks biggest trade deal after Brexit
Banga sole nominee to lead World Bank

Banga sole nominee to lead World Bank
Trade deficit widens to $12.1 billion in February

Trade deficit widens to $12.1 billion in February
Türkiye ‘experiencing the disinflation process step by step’

Türkiye ‘experiencing the disinflation process step by step’
Biden, Fernandez affirm ‘economic integration’

Biden, Fernandez affirm ‘economic integration’
WORLD Italy temporarily blocks ChatGPT over privacy concerns

Italy temporarily blocks ChatGPT over privacy concerns

Italy is temporarily blocking the artificial intelligence software ChatGPT in the wake of a data breach as it investigates a possible violation of stringent European Union data protection rules, the government's privacy watchdog said Friday.
ECONOMY Turkic states should increase energy cooperation: Minister

Turkic states should increase energy cooperation: Minister

The Turkic states should intensify their cooperation in the field of energy, and Türkiye is ready for any sort of partnership in this field, the Turkish energy minister has said, reiterating that the capacity of the Trans-Anatolian Pipeline carrying natural gas from Azerbaijan to Europe via Türkiye will be doubled.

SPORTS Fenerbahçe to host Beşiktaş in Istanbul derby

Fenerbahçe to host Beşiktaş in Istanbul derby

In what promises to be a thrilling encounter, two of Türkiye’s football giants, Fenerbahçe and Beşiktaş, are set to lock horns on April 2 in the Turkish Süper Lig.