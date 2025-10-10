European Union takes lion’s share in Türkiye’s auto exports

ISTANBUL
Türkiye’s automotive sector achieved exports worth $30.2 billion in the first nine months of the year, marking a 12.3 percent increase compared to the same period last year, according to data compiled from the Uludağ Automotive Industry Exporters’ Association.

During January–September, the industry exported to nearly 200 countries, autonomous regions and free zones, accounting for 15.1 percent of Türkiye’s total exports. Of this, 72.5 percent was directed to European Union (EU) countries.

Exports to the EU rose by 22 percent year-on-year, climbing from $17.9 billion to $21.8 billion, solidifying the bloc’s position as the leading market for Türkiye’s automotive industry.

In the same period, exports amounted to $3.7 billion for the "other European countries" group, $1.1 billion for the North American Free Trade Area, $1.08 billion for African countries, $842.9 million for the Commonwealth of Independent States, $575.8 million for Middle Eastern countries and $299.4 million for "other American" countries.

Germany remained the top destination for Turkish automotive exports, with shipments rising 38 percent from $3.58 billion in January–September 2024 to $4.94 billion this year.

Meanwhile, Trade Minister Ömer Bolat announced on Oct. 9 that domestic electric vehicle maker Togg has exported the first batch of 100 cars to Germany, with the number expected to reach nearly 1,000 by the end of the year.

France ranked second, with exports increasing 16 percent from $2.95 billion to $3.43 billion. The United Kingdom, which left the EU, followed in third place with $3.08 billion in imports from Türkiye’s automotive sector.

Exports to Spain surged by 44 percent in the January–September period, climbing from $1.78 billion a year earlier to $2.57 billion this year.

Italy, on the other hand, recorded a 4 percent decline, though with $2.36 billion in sales it still ranked as the fifth-largest export market.

Further down the list, Slovenia posted a remarkable 38 percent increase to $1.69 billion, securing sixth place. Poland followed with a modest 4 percent rise to $1.35 billion, while Belgium advanced 24 percent to $1.22 billion.

Romania also stood out with a 37 percent jump to $1.12 billion, while the United States rounded out the top 10, edging up 3 percent to $914 million.

Zelensky urges Trump to broker Ukraine peace in call
