European postal services halt package deliveries to US

ATHENS

The end of an exemption on tariff duties for low-value packages coming into the United States is causing multiple international postal services to pause shipping as they await more clarity on the rule.

The exemption, known as the “ de minimis" exemption, allows packages worth less than $800 to come into the U.S. duty free.

A total of 1.36 billion packages were sent in 2024 under this exemption, for goods worth $64.6 billion, according to data from the U.S. Customs and Border Patrol Agency.

It expired on Aug. 22. Postal services around Europe announced on Aug. 23 that they are suspending the shipment of many packages to the United States amid confusion over new import duties.

Postal services in Germany, Denmark, Sweden and Italy said they will stop shipping most merchandise to the U.S. effective immediately. France and Austria will follow on today.

The U.K.'s Royal Mail said it would halt shipments to the U.S. tommorw to allow time for those packages to arrive before duties kick in. Items originating in the United Kingdom worth over $100 — including gifts to friends and family — will incur a 10 percent duty, it said.

A trade framework agreed on by the U.S. and the European Union last month set a 15 percent tariff on the vast majority of products shipped from the EU. Packages under $800 will now also be subject to the tariff.

PostEurop, an association of 51 European public postal operators, said that if no solution can be found by Aug. 29 all its members will likely follow suit.