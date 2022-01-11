European Parliament President David Sassoli dies at 65

  • January 11 2022 09:20:08

European Parliament President David Sassoli dies at 65

WASHINGTON
European Parliament President David Sassoli dies at 65

European Parliament President David Sassoli has died at a hospital in Italy, his spokesman said in a tweet on Jan. 11. 

No details were offered in the tweet by spokesman Roberto Cuillo beyond Sassoli’s death at 1:15 a.m. Tuesday in Aviano, a city in northeastern Italy.

Sassoli had been hospitalized since Dec. 26 due to abnormal functioning of his immune system, Cuillo said in a statement released the day before Sassoli’s death.

“This hospitalization was necessary because of a serious complication due to a dysfunction of the immune system,” Cuillo’s statement said.

Sassoli, 65, was first elected at the European Parliament in 2009. He won another term in 2014 and served as the Parliament’s vice president. He had decided not to run for reelection when lawmakers vote to appoint their new president later this month.

The European Parliament, headquartered in in Strasbourg, France, represents the 450 million citizens of the European Union and refers to itself as “the heart of European democracy.” It is one of the seven branches of the EU and has more than 700 members directly elected by its member nations.

TURKEY Experts strongly urge people to stick to anti-virus rules

Experts strongly urge people to stick to anti-virus rules
MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey aims at safe financial base for cryptocurrency market

    Turkey aims at safe financial base for cryptocurrency market

  2. 6.4-magnitude quake jolts Cyprus

    6.4-magnitude quake jolts Cyprus

  3. Istanbul epicenter of Omicron cases, says health minister

    Istanbul epicenter of Omicron cases, says health minister

  4. Drug-related deaths down nearly 9 percent in Turkey in 2021

    Drug-related deaths down nearly 9 percent in Turkey in 2021

  5. Turkey top holiday destination for Germans

    Turkey top holiday destination for Germans
Recommended
China locks down third city, raising affected to 20 million

China locks down third city, raising affected to 20 million
’Historic’: US surgeons successfully implant pig heart in human

’Historic’: US surgeons successfully implant pig heart in human
Iran says Vienna talks progress thanks to all parties

Iran says Vienna talks progress thanks to 'all parties'
US, Russia meet for talks amid tensions linked to Ukraine

US, Russia meet for talks amid tensions linked to Ukraine
Gulf ministers visit China amid energy fears

Gulf ministers visit China amid energy fears

Nearly 8,000 detained after Kazakhstan unrest

Nearly 8,000 detained after Kazakhstan unrest

WORLD China locks down third city, raising affected to 20 million

China locks down third city, raising affected to 20 million

A third Chinese city has locked down its residents because of a COVID-19 outbreak, raising the number confined to their homes in China to about 20 million people.
ECONOMY Unemployment rate steady at 11.2 percent

Unemployment rate steady at 11.2 percent

The unemployment rate in Turkey was 11.2 percent in November 2021, same as in the month earlier, according to data released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK).
SPORTS Galatasaray parts ways with coach Fatih Terim after loss

Galatasaray parts ways with coach Fatih Terim after loss

Galatasaray parted ways with coach Fatih Terim in the wake of another defeat in the Turkish Süper Lig.