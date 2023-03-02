European LNG imports soar 63 pct in 2022: IEA

European LNG imports soar 63 pct in 2022: IEA

PARIS
European LNG imports soar 63 pct in 2022: IEA

European imports of liquefied natural gas soared last year as nations sought to cover for drops in Russian pipeline supplies, a report from the International Energy Agency (IEA) said on Feb. 28.

The jump in demand from European nations sent prices spiking higher, with global sales doubling in value to $450 billion even though volume rose only 5.5 percent, the IEA said in a quarterly report on the gas market.

It said it expects LNG volumes to rise by 4.3 percent in 2023.

“LNG import growth in 2022 was led by Europe with a sharp 63 percent increase, compensating for a significant drop in pipeline gas imports from Russia,” the IEA said.

European imports of LNG rose by 66 billion cubic meters, with the United States supplying two-thirds of that increased consumption.

“LNG played a critical role in mitigating the impact of Russia’s deep cuts in piped gas supply to the European Union and was instrumental in avoiding gas supply shortages in 2022,” said the IEA.

For 2023, the IEA expects European gas demand to dip by 3 percent after having fallen by 13 percent in 2022.

It sees further reductions in the use of gas by the power sector as renewables expand and French nuclear production increases after repair works are completed.

While industrial use of gas is expected to recover by 10 percent, the evolution of gas for residential heating will depend on weather.

The mild 2022-2023 European winter helped the region avoid shortages.

Economy,

WORLD Ukraine official: Forces may pull out of key city of Bakhmut

Ukraine official: Forces may pull out of key city of Bakhmut
LATEST NEWS

  1. Ukraine official: Forces may pull out of key city of Bakhmut

    Ukraine official: Forces may pull out of key city of Bakhmut

  2. India urges G-20 ministers to look beyond East-West crisis

    India urges G-20 ministers to look beyond East-West crisis

  3. Greece seeks answers over deadliest train tragedy

    Greece seeks answers over deadliest train tragedy

  4. Peru police find pre-Hispanic mummy in a cooler bag

    Peru police find pre-Hispanic mummy in a cooler bag

  5. Palme winner Ruben Ostlund to head Cannes jury

    Palme winner Ruben Ostlund to head Cannes jury
Recommended
China manufacturing activity surges in February

China manufacturing activity surges in February
Ukraine urges UN, Türkiye to start talks to extend deal

Ukraine urges UN, Türkiye to start talks to extend deal
Tesla to invest about $5 billion in Mexico

Tesla to invest about $5 billion in Mexico
Wizz Air suspend flights to Moldova

Wizz Air suspend flights to Moldova
White House gives federal agencies 30 days to enforce TikTok ban

White House gives federal agencies 30 days to enforce TikTok ban
Turkish economy grew 5.6 percent in 2022, data show

Turkish economy grew 5.6 percent in 2022, data show
WORLD Ukraine official: Forces may pull out of key city of Bakhmut

Ukraine official: Forces may pull out of key city of Bakhmut

The Ukrainian military might pull troops back from the key stronghold of Bakhmut, an adviser to Ukraine's president said Wednesday in remarks that suggested Russia could capture the city that has become a symbol of Ukrainian resistance.

ECONOMY European LNG imports soar 63 pct in 2022: IEA

European LNG imports soar 63 pct in 2022: IEA

European imports of liquefied natural gas soared last year as nations sought to cover for drops in Russian pipeline supplies, a report from the International Energy Agency (IEA) said on Feb. 28.

SPORTS Football field covered with toys for quake survivor children

Football field covered with toys for quake survivor children

Beşiktaş fans threw thousands of toys onto the field from the stands during Beşiktaş’s Spor Toto Super League match against Fraport TAV Antalyaspor at Vodafone Park.