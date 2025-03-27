European leaders split on ‘reassurance force’ to Ukraine

PARIS

European leaders remain divided over deploying troops to Ukraine as part of a proposed peace deal, with France and the United Kingdom leading efforts to establish a “reassurance force,” French President Emmanuel Macron said on March 27.

“These reassurance forces are a French-British proposal. It is desired by Ukraine and noted by several member states that have expressed their willingness to join. It is not unanimous,” Macron stated following a summit aimed at bolstering Kiev’s military position and pushing for a ceasefire with Moscow. “We do not need unanimity to achieve it.”

Macron and U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer are spearheading discussions on forming a European coalition to deter future Russian aggression. The initiative, which could involve 10,000 to 30,000 troops, faces uncertainties, particularly over whether U.S. forces would provide intelligence and logistical support.

The Paris summit, attended by nearly 30 heads of state, including Türkiye, along with NATO and EU officials, comes as diplomatic efforts to end the three-year war intensify.

Pressure from U.S. President Donald Trump to increase military spending and reduce reliance on U.S. troops has pushed European nations to take greater responsibility for Ukraine’s defense as the conflict continues.

Before the leaders convened, Russian drone strikes injured more than 20 people, while shelling in Kherson killed one and knocked out power in several areas, according to Ukrainian officials.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on March 27 called on the United States to respond to what he called Moscow's violation of a commitment not to strike Ukrainian energy targets.

"I think there should be a reaction from the U.S.," Zelensky told reporters in Paris, saying that energy facilities had been damaged in a strike Thursday and that it was "unclear who is monitoring" the pledges to halt such strikes.

The European military initiative seeks to prevent a repeat of Russian aggression by deploying troops to key Ukrainian cities and strategic sites.

Macron suggested that European forces would not engage in frontline combat but could respond if attacked. “If there was again a generalized aggression against Ukrainian soil, these armies would, in fact, be in attack,” he said, without specifying the nature of the response.

“So we are not on the front lines, we don’t go to fight, but we are there to guarantee a lasting peace. It’s a pacifist approach,” Macron stated. “The only ones who would, at that moment, trigger a conflict, a bellicose situation, would be the Russians if they decided again to launch an aggression.”

The U.K. government confirmed that military planners are examining European capabilities, including aircraft, tanks and intelligence resources. However, concerns remain over command structures and how such a force would react to a major ceasefire violation by Russia.

Meanwhile, Russia has tied its participation in ceasefire talks to the lifting of Western sanctions, a demand strongly opposed by European leaders. “This means keeping up the pressure on Russia through sanctions,” said European Council President Antonio Costa.

Zelensky accused Moscow of attempting to add conditions to what should be an unconditional agreement. While the White House said that it would help restore Russia’s access to the world market for fertilizer and farm exports, it didn’t validate Moscow’s conditions but Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated they would require Trump’s approval after review.

Amid the ongoing diplomatic maneuvers, European nations continue to reinforce Ukraine militarily. Macron announced a €2 billion ($2.15 billion) defense package, including light tanks, air defense systems and anti-tank missiles.

Zelensky underscored the urgency of maintaining pressure on Russia.“Russia is killing every day and prolonging this war,” he said. “The American proposal for an unconditional ceasefire has been on the table for half a month now.”

Türkiye could play pivotal role in lasting peace

Macron has also highlighted Türkiye's strategic position in the Black Sea during the March 27 summit in Paris, stating that Ankara could play a role in securing a lasting peace in the Russia-Ukraine war and adding that its role is “a reality recognized by agreements.”

“We respect Türkiye. It is a major country which has the potential to play an important role for the security and stability of our continent, while remaining true to its history,” Macron said. “We have always been committed to maintaining a dialog with Ankara, even if only to explain our differences,” he added.

He revealed ongoing dialogue with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, including a recent call before his meeting with Trump. He also credited Türkiye for its role in facilitating grain exports.

Following the summit, Turkish Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz shared a statement on social media which reiterated Türkiye’s support for a lasting ceasefire in Ukraine.

“As Türkiye, we advocate that a negotiation process towards an inclusive and sustainable ceasefire, acceptable to both sides, is essential for the establishment of a just and lasting peace.“

“We support initiatives in this direction and reiterate our readiness to play a facilitating role