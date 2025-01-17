European carmakers warn against EU-US trade war

European carmakers warn against EU-US trade war

BERLIN
European carmakers warn against EU-US trade war

Swedish newly-elected President of ACEA (European Automobile Manufacturers Association) and Mercedes-Benz CEO Ola Kallenius addresses a press conference in Brussels on Jan. 16, 2025.

Europe's biggest automakers have called on the European Union to avoid a "trade conflict" with the United States, days before Donald Trump officially returns as president.

Trump has repeatedly threatened to hike tariffs on European products, as well as goods made by China and other allies like Canada.

"If we end up in a trade conflict, our clear assessment is that would be significantly economically harmful to the EU and to the European auto industry," warned Ola Kallenius, Mercedes CEO and new president of the European Automobile Manufacturers' Association (ACEA).

In a letter to European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, the European automotive lobby urged the EU to "try to avoid a potential trade conflict."

For German auto giant Mercedes, the U.S. market represented around 15 percent of its global car sales in 2024.

ACEA repeated its call for the European Union to be "flexible" in its scramble to cut greenhouse gas emissions.

European carmakers are especially opposed to potential fines the EU could impose if they fail to meet 2025 emissions reduction targets.

The struggling industry has also faced difficulties selling electric cars and has called for support measures rather than financial penalties.

In an interview with AFP, ACEA director general Sigrid de Vries warned the risk was "existential" for the industry as many manufacturers have announced job cuts in Europe.

"We cannot just live on financial services or other services. We need a manufacturing industry footprint. We need innovation here and we need also to be able to export to other regions," de Vries said.

De Vries also said the electric vehicle market was "not developing as it should be".

US, trade wars,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Israeli security cabinet approves Gaza deal: PM office

Israeli security cabinet approves Gaza deal: PM office
LATEST NEWS

  1. Israeli security cabinet approves Gaza deal: PM office

    Israeli security cabinet approves Gaza deal: PM office

  2. DEM Party: Öcalan visit, subsequent talks 'promising'

    DEM Party: Öcalan visit, subsequent talks 'promising'

  3. Türkiye manages crises with strategic wisdom: Erdoğan

    Türkiye manages crises with strategic wisdom: Erdoğan

  4. Gazans, Israelis brace for start of long-awaited Gaza truce

    Gazans, Israelis brace for start of long-awaited Gaza truce

  5. ‘US pushes for repatriation of ISIL detainees to home countries from Syria’

    ‘US pushes for repatriation of ISIL detainees to home countries from Syria’
Recommended
Public sector to spend big on thousands of projects in 2025

Public sector to spend big on thousands of projects in 2025
Turkish growth set to rebound next year, says World Bank

Turkish growth set to rebound next year, says World Bank
Inflation expectations for end of 2025 at 27.1 percent: Survey

Inflation expectations for end of 2025 at 27.1 percent: Survey
‘Netherlands seeks to boost cooperation in many fields’

‘Netherlands seeks to boost cooperation in many fields’
EBRD investments in Türkiye hit record 2.6 billion euros

EBRD investments in Türkiye hit record 2.6 billion euros

Fed could cut interest rates 3 or 4 times this year: Official

Fed could cut interest rates 3 or 4 times this year: Official
Apple sidelines AI news summaries due to errors

Apple sidelines AI news summaries due to errors
WORLD Israeli security cabinet approves Gaza deal: PM office

Israeli security cabinet approves Gaza deal: PM office

The Israeli security cabinet approved a Gaza ceasefire and hostage release deal on Friday, recommending that the wider government give its final green light, the office of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said.
ECONOMY Public sector to spend big on thousands of projects in 2025

Public sector to spend big on thousands of projects in 2025

The 2025 Investment Program reveals that the government has committed a staggering 1.44 trillion Turkish Liras to fund 14,238 projects spanning sectors like transport, energy, agriculture and education.
SPORTS Galatasaray crowned winter champion in Süper Lig

Galatasaray crowned winter champion in Süper Lig

Galatasaray ended the first half of the Turkish Süper Lig season atop the standings, eight points clear of its closest follower thanks to a Victor Osimhen-led 5-1 win over Kayserispor on Dec. 22 night.
﻿