Eurofighter CEO confirms Berlin’s block of Türkiye’s purchase

ISTANBUL
Eurofighter's CEO has stated that Germany blocked Türkiye’s attempt to acquire dozens of the German fighter jets.

Ankara sought to procure up to 50 aircraft, but these attempts were thwarted by Germany, Giancarlo Mezzanatto stated during a press briefing at the Farnborough International Airshow in the U.K. on July 28.

The Italian CEO noted that this obstruction might be attributed to Türkiye’s hydrocarbon exploration activities in the Eastern Mediterranean.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, in his address at the NATO Leaders' Summit held in Washington two weeks ago, announced that the negotiations with Germany and the United Kingdom regarding the Eurofighter were progressing favorably.

Erdoğan stated that Chancellor Olaf Scholz did not express any adverse stance concerning the Eurofighter acquisition from Germany, affirming that the discussions were ongoing.

The Eurofighters are produced by a consortium of German, British, Italian and Spanish companies, including Airbus, BAE Systems and Leonardo.

 

Ankara’s interest in acquiring the twin-engine jets emerged following an extended period of negotiations over its purchase of F-16 aircraft from the United States.

In November, Türkiye revealed that it was engaged in discussions with Britain and Spain to procure 40 Eurofighters, but Germany raised objections.

Earlier this year, the U.S. ultimately approved the sale of 40 of Lockheed Martin's latest-generation F-16s, along with 79 kits to upgrade Türkiye’s current fleet.

