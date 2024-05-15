EU urges Georgia to withdraw 'foreign influence' law

EU urges Georgia to withdraw 'foreign influence' law

BRUSSELS
EU urges Georgia to withdraw foreign influence law

The European Commission on Wednesday slammed Georgia for passing a "foreign influence" law targeting overseas-funded NGOs and for repressing mass protests against it, urging Tbilisi to reverse course.

"The adoption of this law negatively impacts Georgia's progress on the EU path... We urge the Georgian authorities to withdraw the law," EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said in a joint statement with the rest of the EU's executive.

Georgia's parliament on Tuesday adopted the controversial law, which the United States says is a "Kremlin-style" piece of legislation aimed at branding NGOs as "foreign agents" to silence dissent.

The move is divisive in the ex-Soviet republic, where a majority of the population wants to join the European Union and NATO, and is staunchly anti-Kremlin, according to opinion polls.

Protests have sprung up against it, and scuffles have even broken out inside parliament between opposition lawmakers and members of the ruling Georgian Dream party.

Georgian Dream has sought to depict the protesters as violent mobs. It insists it is committed to joining the EU, and portrays the bill as aimed at increasing transparency of NGO funding.

The bill requires NGOs and media outlets that receive more than 20 percent of their funding from abroad to register as bodies "pursuing the interests of a foreign power".

The EU had originally aimed to issue its statement in the name of its 27 member states, but diplomats said that was scuppered by objections from Hungary and Slovakia.

Hungary's right-wing Prime Minister Viktor Orban, the closest EU leader to the Kremlin, is a staunch ally of the Georgian authorities.

urges,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Policy correction is largely done, says Şimşek

Policy correction is largely done, says Şimşek
LATEST NEWS

  1. Policy correction is largely done, says Şimşek

    Policy correction is largely done, says Şimşek

  2. Turkish debt market buoyed by improved investor sentiment: Fitch

    Turkish debt market buoyed by improved investor sentiment: Fitch

  3. Netanyahu claims 'no humanitarian crisis' as hundreds of thousands flee Rafah

    Netanyahu claims 'no humanitarian crisis' as hundreds of thousands flee Rafah

  4. France deploys troops, bans TikTok to quell deadly New Caledonia unrest

    France deploys troops, bans TikTok to quell deadly New Caledonia unrest

  5. Xi, Putin hail ties as 'stabilising' force in chaotic world

    Xi, Putin hail ties as 'stabilising' force in chaotic world
Recommended
Netanyahu claims no humanitarian crisis as hundreds of thousands flee Rafah

Netanyahu claims 'no humanitarian crisis' as hundreds of thousands flee Rafah
France deploys troops, bans TikTok to quell deadly New Caledonia unrest

France deploys troops, bans TikTok to quell deadly New Caledonia unrest
Xi, Putin hail ties as stabilising force in chaotic world

Xi, Putin hail ties as 'stabilising' force in chaotic world
Slovak PM fights for his life as leaders condemn assassination attempt

Slovak PM fights for his life as leaders condemn assassination attempt
Slovak PM shot after govt meeting, taken to hospital

Slovak PM shot after govt meeting, taken to hospital
Russia claims advances on two fronts, Blinken unlocks aid in Kiev

Russia claims advances on two fronts, Blinken unlocks aid in Kiev
France declares state of emergency in New Caledonia Spot

France declares state of emergency in New Caledonia Spot
WORLD Netanyahu claims no humanitarian crisis as hundreds of thousands flee Rafah

Netanyahu claims 'no humanitarian crisis' as hundreds of thousands flee Rafah

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday insisted there was no "humanitarian catastrophe" in Rafah, even as hundreds of thousands fled the south Gaza city amid intense bombardments.
ECONOMY Policy correction is largely done, says Şimşek

Policy correction is largely done, says Şimşek

Türkiye has a credible, robust program to bring inflation down, Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek said, stressing that the monetary policy course correction “is largely done.”
SPORTS National archer Mete Gazoz claims European Championship

National archer Mete Gazoz claims European Championship

In a thrilling showdown at the European Outdoor Archery Championship in Essen, Germany, Mete Gazoz won the gold medal in the men’s classical bow final on May 12, outmatching his Slovenian opponent Den Habjan Malavasic.

﻿