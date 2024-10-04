EU top court says some FIFA transfer rules 'contrary to EU law'

EU top court says some FIFA transfer rules 'contrary to EU law'

LUXEMBOURG
EU top court says some FIFA transfer rules contrary to EU law

In this file photo dated Friday, Sept. 14, 2018, Paris-Saint-Germain player Lassana Diarra during a French League One soccer mat

An EU court said on Friday some international football rules regulating player transfers are contrary to the bloc's laws, in a landmark decision that could shake up the system.

The Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU) found that some FIFA restrictions to a player's ability to seek further employment after unilaterally terminating a contract hinder the EU's free movement and competition between clubs.

"The Court holds that all of those rules are contrary to EU law," it said.

The verdict comes as part of a case brought by former French player Lassana Diarra against FIFA, world football's governing body.

It could have far-reaching implications, allowing players to leave their club without fear of being legally trapped afterwards.

The case stems from a dispute between Diarra and his former club Lokomotiv Moscow a decade ago.

In August 2014, Lokomotiv terminated the former Chelsea and Real Madrid midfielder's contract citing contractual breaches by the player.

The Russian club also sought 20 million euros ($22m) compensation from Diarra.

Diarra, now 39, refused and requested that Lokomotiv pay him compensation.

He was eventually ordered to pay his former club 10 million euros by FIFA, a fine that was upheld by the Court of Arbitration for Sport. Diarra also received a backdated 15-month suspension.

According to FIFA regulations, if a player terminates his contract unilaterally and "without just cause", he must pay compensation which includes his remuneration and benefits until the end of his contract.

Additionally, a purchasing club could be held jointly liable for any compensation and, in certain cases, be banned from signing any new players for a given period.

As a result clubs were not rushing to recruit Diarra after he left Lokomotiv.

On Friday, the CJEU found that the rules impede the free movement of players and have as their object the restriction, and even prevention, of cross-border competition.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Türkiye condemns Israeli airstrike on Tulkarem, calls for global action

Türkiye condemns Israeli airstrike on Tulkarem, calls for global action
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye condemns Israeli airstrike on Tulkarem, calls for global action

    Türkiye condemns Israeli airstrike on Tulkarem, calls for global action

  2. Türkiye offers humanitarian assistance to Bosnia-Herzegovina after deadly floods

    Türkiye offers humanitarian assistance to Bosnia-Herzegovina after deadly floods

  3. Haiti reeling after 70 killed in gang attack

    Haiti reeling after 70 killed in gang attack

  4. Israeli strikes rock Beirut, Iran says its allies 'will not back down'

    Israeli strikes rock Beirut, Iran says its allies 'will not back down'

  5. Biden says 'not confident' of peaceful US election

    Biden says 'not confident' of peaceful US election
Recommended
Haiti reeling after 70 killed in gang attack

Haiti reeling after 70 killed in gang attack
Israeli strikes rock Beirut, Iran says its allies will not back down

Israeli strikes rock Beirut, Iran says its allies 'will not back down'

Biden says not confident of peaceful US election

Biden says 'not confident' of peaceful US election
A year on, diplomacy falters, faces new challenges in face of Gaza attacks

A year on, diplomacy falters, faces new challenges in face of Gaza attacks
Thousands rally in Austria against far right Freedom Party

Thousands rally in Austria against far right Freedom Party
India asks top court to heed marital rape leniency

India asks top court to heed marital rape leniency
Ukrainian officials warn of water shortages in country’s east

Ukrainian officials warn of water shortages in country’s east
WORLD Haiti reeling after 70 killed in gang attack

Haiti reeling after 70 killed in gang attack

The Haitian government has deployed specialist anti-gang police units, it said Friday, after an apparent massacre northwest of Port-au-Prince that the United Nations said left at least 70 dead.

ECONOMY Eyes turn to Central Bank after September inflation release

Eyes turn to Central Bank after September inflation release

Eyes are now on the Central Bank after inflation in September came in above expectations, while Governor Fatih Karahan has reiterated that the bank will maintain its tight stance.
SPORTS Beşiktaş, Fenerbahçe in Europa League tests

Beşiktaş, Fenerbahçe in Europa League tests

Two Turkish clubs launch their Europa League league stage campaigns on Sept. 26, when Beşiktaş travels to Ajax and Fenerbahçe hosts Union SG.
﻿