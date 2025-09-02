EU to present Mercosur deal for member state approval

EU to present Mercosur deal for member state approval

BRUSSELS
EU to present Mercosur deal for member state approval

The European Commission is to present EU countries with the final text of a huge trade deal with South American bloc Mercosur for approval today, according to EU sources.

Twenty-five years in the making, the agreement with the club bringing together Argentina, Brazil, Paraguay and Uruguay will create a 700-million-customer free-trade area.

Struck by Brussels in December, it still needs to be approved by at least 15 of the EU's 27 member nations, and the European Parliament, to be formally adopted.

The deal is backed by a wide majority of EU countries keen to diversify trade away from the United States.

But it has been staunchly opposed by France over fears that a flow of cheaper agricultural goods would undercut European farmers.

To allay such concerns, the commission has pledged to strengthen safeguard clauses for "sensitive agricultural products", two sources told AFP on Sept. 1.

Brussels had already said it planned to set up a one-billion-euro ($1.2 billion) "reserve" for European farmers who might be negatively impacted by the deal.

The deal, once ratified, would allow the EU to export cars, machinery and pharmaceutical products more easily to South America.

In return, agricultural giant Brazil and its neighbours would be able to sell meat, sugar, rice, honey, soybeans and other products to Europe with fewer restrictions.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Israel launches new spy satellite to expand surveillance across Middle East

Israel launches new spy satellite to expand surveillance across Middle East
LATEST NEWS

  1. Israel launches new spy satellite to expand surveillance across Middle East

    Israel launches new spy satellite to expand surveillance across Middle East

  2. Israel launches second phase of offensive to occupy Gaza City

    Israel launches second phase of offensive to occupy Gaza City

  3. Aid airdrops over Gaza suspended: Jordanian official

    Aid airdrops over Gaza suspended: Jordanian official

  4. Trump assures Polish leader of continued US military presence

    Trump assures Polish leader of continued US military presence

  5. Putin vows to carry on fighting in Ukraine if peace deal not reached

    Putin vows to carry on fighting in Ukraine if peace deal not reached
Recommended
Annual inflation drops to 32.9 percent in August

Annual inflation drops to 32.9 percent in August
Exports up 4.3 pct to $178.1 bln in January-August

Exports up 4.3 pct to $178.1 bln in January-August
Türkiye boosts hydrocarbon drive with 55 drilling rigs

Türkiye boosts hydrocarbon drive with 55 drilling rigs
Hope and hate: how migrant influx has changed Germany

Hope and hate: how migrant influx has changed Germany
US limits TSMC chipmaking tool shipments to China

US limits TSMC chipmaking tool shipments to China
Australia posts larger-than-expected economic growth

Australia posts larger-than-expected economic growth
Russia, China move closer to building new gas pipeline

Russia, China move closer to building new gas pipeline
WORLD Israel launches new spy satellite to expand surveillance across Middle East

Israel launches new spy satellite to expand surveillance across Middle East

Israel has launched a new military reconnaissance satellite as part of efforts to expand its surveillance capabilities across the Middle East, including in Iran and Yemen.
ECONOMY Annual inflation drops to 32.9 percent in August

Annual inflation drops to 32.9 percent in August

Türkiye's annual inflation rate fell to 32.95 percent in August, official data has shown.

SPORTS Türkiye to play Serbia for EuroBasket group lead

Türkiye to play Serbia for EuroBasket group lead

Turkish men’s national basketball team will take on tournament favorite Serbia on Sept. 3 in a match to decide the winner of EuroBasket Group A.
﻿