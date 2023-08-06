‘EU to discuss visa liberalization for Türkiye in fall’

ANKARA

The European Union will discuss the issue of Türkiye’s visa exemption in the upcoming fall, while Türkiye remains a key partner in many areas of common interest, a senior official from the bloc has told a Turkish news agency.

Speaking to the İhlas News Agency, the senior official noted that even though the outcome of the upcoming talks is considered "uncertain," Türkiye remains a candidate country and a crucial partner in multiple shared interests.

The European Council in June invited the bloc to prepare a report on Türkiye-EU relations with the aim of moving forward with the ties, the official said, adding that this critical report will be discussed in the fall.

Reminding about talks held in July among foreign ministers, who emphasized building relations based on common interests “while bridging existing differences,” the official highlighted the potential impact of this positive atmosphere on reviving full membership negotiations.

Responding to a question about whether this could reignite momentum in full membership negotiations, the official stressed the importance of upholding the fundamental freedoms and values defined in the European Convention on Human Rights, a treaty that Ankara is also a party to.

The country's accession process, which has been largely stalled since 2016, was thrust back into the spotlight after President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan made the recommencement of the country's membership talks a prerequisite for ratifying Sweden's NATO bid.

The formal negotiations started between Türkiye and the EU for the former’s joining the 27-member club in 2005, but the process has de facto been suspended by Brussels due to the country’s inability to fulfill the required membership criteria. Türkiye has long said it is a political decision and calls on the EU to adopt a more adequate and honest approach towards Ankara.

Türkiye is also making significant strides towards meeting the European Union's criteria for visa exemption, with 66 out of 72 requirements already fulfilled.

As negotiations resume, the country is now taking action to complete the remaining six criteria while maintaining its commitment in the "fight against terrorism," a crucial point of concern.

The issue of freedom of expression is also on the agenda, as Turkish authorities aim to relax restrictions without compromising efforts to combat terrorism effectively.

Late in June, prominent Turkish non-governmental organizations have expressed their support for Türkiye's aspirations to renew its relations with the European Union.

In a joint letter addressed to EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell and EU Enlargement Commissioner Oliver Varhelyi, the organizations emphasized the significance of advancing Türkiye-EU relations in line with the vision of full membership.