EU to accelerate phase-out of Russian fossil imports

BRUSSELS
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced on Monday that the EU will propose hastening the end of all oil and gas imports from Russia following a productive discussion with US President Donald Trump.

"Russia's war economy, sustained by revenues from fossil fuels, is financing the bloodshed in Ukraine," von der Leyen stated in a post on X.

She added that the Commission would "propose speeding up" the phase-out of Russian fossil imports, without providing specific timelines.

Under the EU's existing strategy, Russian gas imports are slated to cease by 2028, while oil imports are to be phased out by 2027.

Von der Leyen described her call with Trump as "good," noting joint efforts to ramp up economic pressure on Russia.

Trump has recently conditioned additional U.S. sanctions on Russia on Europe imposing steep tariffs on Chinese goods and halting purchases of Russian oil.

"The Commission will soon present its 19th package of sanctions, targeting crypto, banks, and energy," she further announced on social media.

 

